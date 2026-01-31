In Hubballi, a man under the influence of alcohol attempted suicide by pouring petrol on himself following a domestic dispute. He suffered 70% burns and is in critical condition, according to police.

Hubballi: A man attempted suicide by pouring petrol on himself while intoxicated, an incident that occurred late at night in the Hosur area of Hubballi. Neelappa Malligawad (40), a native of Neelagund in Gadag district, was seriously injured in the incident. Neelappa and his wife Vijayalakshmi had recently moved to Hubballi. Police said the couple had daily quarrels, and the family dispute had escalated.

Attempted to stab wife, family fled to mother's house in fear

It is alleged that during a fight last night, Neelappa tried to stab his wife Vijayalakshmi. Frightened by this, Vijayalakshmi went to her mother's house with their children. After his wife and children left, Neelappa Malligawad, who was alone at home, poured petrol on himself and set himself on fire while intoxicated, according to the preliminary investigation.

Man went to mother-in-law's house with burn injuries

After setting himself on fire, Neelappa went to Vijayalakshmi's mother's house with serious burn injuries. The family immediately rushed him to KIMS Hospital in Hubballi with the help of locals. According to doctors, about 70 percent of Neelappa's body is burnt, and his condition is critical.

Case under Vidyanagar Police Station jurisdiction

The incident took place within the jurisdiction of the Vidyanagar Police Station. The police have inspected the scene and are continuing their investigation into all aspects of the case, including the family dispute, alcohol consumption, and the suicide attempt. This incident is another tragic example of the dire consequences of alcohol abuse and family conflicts.