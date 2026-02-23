- Home
A 19-year-old private college student was allegedly gang raped by two friends in Bengaluru’s Bannerghatta area after being drugged. A case has been registered at Amruthahalli Police Station, and an investigation is currently underway.
Alleged Gang Rape of Student in Bengaluru
A case of alleged gang rape has been reported in the capital city of Bengaluru, involving a 19-year-old student. A complaint has been registered at the Amruthahalli Police Station in connection with the incident.
According to the complaint, the young woman was allegedly sexually assaulted by her friends. The police have registered a case and initiated an investigation to ascertain the facts and take appropriate action as per the law.
Private College Student Allegedly Assaulted After Visiting Friend’s Villa
The victim, a student of a private college in Bannerghatta, was reportedly in a relationship with a man identified as Dixin, who hails from West Bengal. According to the complaint, she had recently gone to a villa along with Dixin and another friend, Nikhil.
Allegations of Drugging and Sexual Assault
According to the complaint, the accused, identified as Dixin and Nikhil, allegedly drugged the young woman before sexually assaulting her. The victim has made a serious allegation that she was exploited and raped by the two men under the pretext of love.
The police have taken note of the allegations and are investigating the matter in accordance with the law.
Police Register Case and Launch Investigation
Acting on the victim’s complaint, the police have registered a case and initiated an investigation into the alleged incident. One of the accused, identified as Nikhil, is reportedly a native of Sakleshpur in Hassan district.
Further details are awaited as the investigation progresses.
