A Class 10 student in Chikkamagaluru, Karnataka, allegedly died by suicide after being humiliated by a Block Education Officer over low exam marks.The incident has sparked outrage and raised concerns about academic pressure and student mental health.

Chikkamagaluru witnessed a deeply distressing incident after a Class 10 student from Yallambalse village in Kadur taluk allegedly died by suicide, reportedly following remarks made by a Block Education Officer (BEO) regarding her poor performance in a preparatory examination. The incident has triggered widespread outrage and raised serious concerns about academic pressure, official conduct, and student mental health.

Low Marks And Alleged Humiliation

According to family members and local residents, the student had scored 93 out of 500 marks in the second preparatory examination. It is alleged that the BEO visited the student’s home, reprimanded her, and made discouraging remarks, reportedly questioning whether she could pass with such low marks. The family claims that the interaction deeply affected the student.

Student Slipped Into Depression After Visit

Relatives said the girl became withdrawn and severely distressed following the BEO’s visit. Already under pressure due to her academic performance, she is believed to have feared failing the upcoming third preparatory examination as well, which further worsened her mental state.

Suicide Attempt And Hospitalisation

On the night of January 28, the student allegedly consumed tablets used for joint pain and sprains that were available at home. As her condition deteriorated, her parents rushed her to the Kadur Government Hospital. She was later shifted to McGann Hospital in Shivamogga for advanced treatment, where she died despite medical efforts.

Case Under Kadur Police Jurisdiction

The incident falls under the jurisdiction of the Kadur police station. Police officials said that no formal complaint has been filed by the parents so far. The absence of a complaint has raised questions and prompted calls for a thorough inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the student’s death.

Public Anger And Questions Over Academic Pressure

The tragedy has sparked strong reactions from the public, with many questioning the intense emphasis on marks. Locals asked whether academic scores should outweigh a child’s life and criticised officials, who are expected to guide and motivate students, for allegedly resorting to humiliation instead.

Calls For Introspection In Education System

Educationists and child welfare advocates say the incident highlights the urgent need to strengthen mental health support for students and reassess how academic performance is handled by authorities. They warn that treating marks as the sole measure of a child’s worth can have devastating consequences, calling for greater sensitivity, accountability, and compassion within the education system.