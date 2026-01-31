A teacher at a Bengaluru private school allegedly beat a 4th-grade student for not doing homework. The student's mother has filed a police complaint against the teacher and the school administration for the assault.

Bengaluru: A case has been registered at the Nandini Layout police station against a private school teacher for allegedly beating a 4th-grade student, causing bruises, for not doing homework.

The complaint is against Angelina, a teacher at Veena School in Laggere Lakshmidevinagar, and the school's Human Resources (HR) officer. The case was filed based on a complaint from the victim's mother. It is understood that the police have issued a notice to the teacher to appear for questioning regarding the incident.

Details of the complaint are as follows:

The victim, a 4th-grade student at Veena School, was staying in a hostel near Laggere. 'On January 10, she beat my son on his legs and hands, leaving bruises, for not doing his homework. She also threatened to strangle and kill him if he told his parents about the beating,' the victim's mother alleged, stating that her son suffered immense pain.

On January 12, I went to the school to see my son. He tearfully told me about teacher Angelina's cruelty. Alarmed, I informed the school's HR, who then summoned Angelina. After learning about the assault on my son

'I will die if forced to go to school': The boy

Traumatized by the teacher's assault, my son refuses to go to school. He fears that teacher Angelina is still at the school and will beat him again. He has expressed his fear, saying, 'I will die if you force me to go to school.' The mother has urged the police to take action against the teacher who assaulted her son and the HR officer for their negligence in not taking disciplinary action against her.