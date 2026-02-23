A 35-year-old woman died within minutes of receiving a routine injection at Channagiri Government Hospital in Davanagere district. Her family has alleged medical negligence and staged a protest demanding a thorough investigation into the incident.

A shocking and tragic incident has been reported from Channagiri in Davanagere district, where a 35-year-old woman allegedly died within minutes of receiving a routine injection at a government hospital. The sudden death has sparked grief and anger, with the bereaved family levelling serious allegations of medical negligence. They claim that proper medical protocols were not followed before administering the injection.

Deceased Identified as Anusha from Tippagondanahalli

The deceased has been identified as Anusha (35), a resident of Tippagondanahalli village in Channagiri taluk. According to her family members, she had visited the Channagiri Government Hospital for what was described as a regular course of treatment. Her unexpected demise has left the family in deep shock, as they maintain that she had only gone to the hospital for a routine procedure.

Undergoing Treatment for Heart Condition

Anusha had reportedly been suffering from a heart-related ailment for some time. On medical advice, she was required to take a prescribed injection every month as part of her ongoing treatment. Following this routine, she arrived at the hospital on Friday morning, accompanied by her brother.

According to initial reports, the injection was administered as usual. However, within minutes, she allegedly bit her tongue, collapsed suddenly, and became unresponsive. Despite the presence of medical staff, she could not be revived and was declared dead shortly thereafter.

Family Levels Allegations of Negligence

Soon after news of her death spread, relatives and local residents gathered on the hospital premises. The grieving family has alleged that negligence on the part of the hospital staff led to Anusha’s death. They claim that the injection was administered without conducting adequate checks or taking necessary precautions.

The family has demanded a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death and appropriate action against those found responsible.

Protest Outside Hospital Premises

Angered by the incident, family members staged a protest in front of the Channagiri Government Hospital. They raised slogans against the medical officers and staff, demanding justice for Anusha and accountability for what they described as a preventable tragedy.

Further details are awaited as the authorities are expected to initiate an inquiry into the matter.