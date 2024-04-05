Drought looms over Chikkamagaluru as rivers run dry in Karnataka's coffee hub; check details

Chikkamagaluru, known for its lush greenery and rivers, faces a severe drought, with key rivers like Tunga-Bhadra and Hemavati drying up due to a year-long absence of rain. Communities, especially those reliant on agriculture like Coffee Land, are in crisis, with dwindling water reserves posing a threat to their well-being. Efforts to mitigate the situation are ongoing but insufficient.

The vibrant city of Chikkamagaluru, once flourishing with its lush greenery and flowing rivers, now struggles as drought takes hold. The absence of rain for a year has caused rivers like Tunga-Bhadra, Hemavati, Vedavati, and Yagachi to dwindle, posing a serious threat to the region's well-being.

These rivers, which were once essential to countless communities, now resemble dry beds, reflecting the dire situation facing the land. From bustling coffee plantations to peaceful forests, the lack of flowing water paints a grim picture of the challenges ahead.



Residents of Coffee Land, who rely heavily on these rivers, face increasingly desperate circumstances. The Tunga-Bhadra, a lifeline for millions, now struggles to maintain its flow, while the Hemavati's waters in Hassan diminish with each passing day. The looming spectre of water scarcity threatens not only Coffee Land but also its neighbouring areas.



Adding to the crisis is the depletion of groundwater reserves, vital for the survival of mountain communities. With rivers drying up prematurely, boreholes lose their effectiveness, indicating a deeper crisis lurking beneath the surface. The once abundant water source is now scarce, leaving communities at the mercy of nature's whims.

Efforts to alleviate the situation include sporadic releases of water within Coffee Land, but the underlying problem persists. If not addressed, the consequences of this crisis will extend far beyond its borders, worsening the already precarious conditions in neighbouring areas.