Chikkamagaluru Incident: A Kerala woman went missing during a trek in Chandradrona Hills after getting separated from her group. Police and forest teams have launched an intense search operation.

Chikkamagaluru: The case of Sharanya, the Kerala woman who went missing while trekking Madikeri's Tadiandamol mountain, just had a happy ending. She was found safe after four days and reunited with her family. But even as that story was making headlines, a similar incident has been reported, this time from Chikkamagaluru. A young woman has mysteriously disappeared in the Chandradrona mountain range. She, too, is from Kerala and was on a trip with her family when she went missing. The search for her is now in full swing.

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She Had Come With Her Family

The missing woman has been identified as Nandana, a native of Palakkad in Kerala. Her family had come to Chikkamagaluru for a holiday and decided to go trekking in the Chandradrona mountains. Nandana was part of a large group of 40 family members. While they were all walking and enjoying the beautiful scenery, Nandana somehow got separated from the rest of the group.

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Intense Search Underway

The family members only realised Nandana was missing when they reached the top of the mountain. They immediately informed the authorities. Forest Department officials quickly launched a search operation. The police were also alerted, and they arrived at the spot to begin their own search. A team of local residents has also joined the forest officials and police to help find her.

The operation is proving to be very difficult because of the dense forest and steep hills. To make matters worse, heavy fog and darkness are hampering the search efforts. This incident has created a lot of anxiety among tourists. The Chandradrona mountain range is covered in thick jungle, and getting lost here can be extremely dangerous. The incident took place within the limits of the Chikkamagaluru Rural Police Station.

Doubts Linger Over Madikeri Case

Meanwhile, even though the Madikeri case of Sharanya, the trekker who went missing on Tadiandamol mountain, ended well, some doubts are now being raised. Despite being found after four days and even being felicitated, there are allegations that her statements and the whole disappearance incident seem a bit staged.

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