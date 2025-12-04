Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar defended the state's new menstrual leave policy against opposition, emphasizing the government's commitment to equality and women's empowerment. He stated there should be no differentiation between men and women.

'We have to do equality': DK Shivakumar defends menstrual leave policy

Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar on Thursday responded to opposition to the state's menstrual leave policy, emphasising equality and empowerment for women. He stated that the government is committed to promoting equality and doesn't believe in differentiating between men and women. "It is a Government policy. We have to do equality; I don't feel we should differentiate between men and women, we should take them along in society, they are part of society," Shivakumar told reporters here. This comes amid opposition to the Karnataka government's plan to grant one day of paid menstrual leave to women in the state.

Shivakumar praised women's capabilities, highlighting the government's efforts to empower them through various programs. He encouraged women's associations and emphasised that women are capable of achieving great things with the right direction and support. "All women are capable of handling things. We have given a lot of strength, a lot of programs to women. Women are capable, and that is why they wanted to form an association. We are encouraging them...Women are more capable if you give them strength, but they need a direction, that's all," he said.

Policy Details and Scope

Earlier, on December 2, the Karnataka government extended employees' paid menstrual leave to 1 day per month. The order mandated that leave be made available to women aged 18-52 who work in permanent, contractual, and outsourced jobs. No medical certificate would be required to avail the leave, and it should not be clubbed with other kinds of leave.

The leave applies to all women working in industries and establishments registered under various acts, including the Karnataka Shops and Commercial Establishments Act, 1961; the Plantation Workers Act, 1951; the Beedi and Cigar Workers (Conditions of Employment) Act, 1966, and others.

Initial Opposition and Government Response

Earlier, the Bangalore Hotels Association (BHA) had approached the Karnataka High Court, claiming that the directive is discriminatory, since the government had not previously extended the same policy to its women employees. Following the protest, the state government granted leave to its employees. (ANI)