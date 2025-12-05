Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar urged women government employees to avoid forming caste-based groups and instead build a single, inclusive organisation. He stressed women's capability and promised government support, including land and financial aid.

A Call for Unity Over Caste

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and KPCC President DK Shivakumar has urged women not to form organisations along caste lines, but to build inclusive platforms that represent all women.

Addressing a conference of women government employees at the Banquet Hall in Vidhana Soudha on Thursday, Shivakumar said, "Under no condition should you give in and break your organisation on caste lines. It should be for all women. You should have one women's employees' organisation -- that is my advice."

Recalling his long association with government employees' bodies, he said, "I have been observing these organisations since the days of Bangarappa. Don't divide your organisation or set up caste-based women's groups. More than 50% of employees in the education department are women. Women are more capable than men."

Empowering Women in Leadership

Shivakumar stressed that women must take on leadership roles, noting that Karnataka has already ensured 50% reservation for women in local body polls and that 33% reservation in the Assembly would be implemented soon. "It means there will be around 70 women MLAs. We have already given tickets to many women party workers," he said.

Government Pledges Support

The Deputy Chief Minister also announced that the government would provide land for the women employees' organisation. "The Chief Minister and Lakshmi Hebbalkar discussed your request with me. The CM has asked me to provide land, and we will do it," he said.

Shivakumar urged the organisation to prepare for a mega convention at Palace Grounds next year, assuring the organisation of government financial assistance. "We will take some initiatives for women in the winter session of the Assembly. We launched guarantee schemes for the women of our state," he added. (ANI)