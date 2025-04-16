An engineering student in Bengaluru allegedly stabbed his parents and sister at their Medarahalli home. All three are critical. The mentally distressed youth called police before the attack. He is hospitalized, and an investigation is underway.

Bengaluru: In a shocking act of violence, an engineering student allegedly stabbed his father, mother, and sister at their home in North Bengaluru on Monday night. All three victims sustained critical injuries and are currently undergoing treatment at a hospital .

The incident took place at the family’s residence in Vinayaka Layout, Medarahalli. According to police, the boy, who is pursuing a Bachelor of Engineering (BE) at a private college, is believed to be suffering from mental distress. He allegedly attacked his family members using a kitchen knife after being called for dinner. The assault appeared to be unprovoked and was followed by a distress call the student made to the police control room, claiming that someone was trying to kill him.

When the police personnel reached the residence, they found the house locked from the inside. Upon breaking the door, they discovered the victims lying in a pool of blood. All three were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital and remain in critical condition. The boy has been admitted to the hospital and is undergoing treatment.