Train services in Bengaluru will face major disruptions on Nov 25 due to double-tracking work between Bellandur Road and Carmelaram. Several MEMU trains are cancelled, while key express trains will run on diverted routes without multiple stoppages.

Ongoing double-track work between Bellandur Road and Carmelaram in the city has led to the cancellation and diversion of several train services, causing temporary inconvenience to commuters. South Western Railway has announced multiple operational changes for November 25, urging passengers to plan their travel accordingly.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Train Services Cancelled on November 25

A number of MEMU services between Yesvantpur and Hosur have been cancelled for the day.

The cancelled trains include:

Yesvantpur–Hosur MEMU: 66563, 66585, 06591

Hosur–Yesvantpur MEMU: 66564, 66586, 06592

These cancellations are in place due to ongoing track works aimed at improving railway infrastructure and capacity.

Route Diversion for Ernakulam Express

On November 25, the SMVT Bengaluru–Ernakulam Express (12677) will operate on a diverted route. The train will run via SMVT Bengaluru, Krishnarajapuram, Jolarpettai A Cabin, Tirupattur, and Salem.

As a result, it will not halt at the following stations: Carmelaram, Hosur, and Dharmapuri.

No Stoppages for Karaikal Express at Several Stations

Similarly, the SMVT Bengaluru–Karaikal Express (16529) will also run via SMVT Bengaluru, Krishnarajapuram, Jolarpettai A Cabin, Tirupattur, and Salem.

Due to this diversion, the train will not stop at the following stations:

Bellandur Road, Carmelaram, Heelalige, Anekal Road, Hosur, Kelamangalam, Periyanagathunai, Rayakottai, Marandahalli, Palakkodu, Dharmapuri, Sivadi, Muttampatti, Toppur, Karuvalli, Semmandapatti, and Omalur.

South Western Railway has advised passengers to check updates before travelling.