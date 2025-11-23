A 58-year-old man from Mandya, Karnataka, died of a sudden heart attack inside a paint shop on Friday. CCTV captured his collapse. Authorities urge citizens to prioritise heart health, go for regular check-ups, and adopt a healthy lifestyle.

A shocking incident from Karnataka has left residents of Mandya district in disbelief after a 58-year-old man who had stepped out simply to buy paint suffered a sudden heart attack and died inside the shop. The unexpected tragedy, captured on CCTV, has raised concern within the local community about the increasing number of sudden cardiac events.

Victim Identified as Mandya Resident

The deceased has been identified as Erannayya, a resident of Mandya district. He had reportedly visited a paint shop in Halagur town on Friday afternoon to make a routine purchase.

CCTV Captures Final Moments

According to police and eyewitness accounts, CCTV footage from the shop, which lasts nearly 90 seconds, shows Erannayya walking around casually while checking various products. He is also seen speaking briefly with the shopkeeper.

Moments later, he appears to lose balance abruptly, showing signs of distress before collapsing. Staff members rushed to assist him, but he was found unresponsive. Emergency services were informed, but he could not be revived.

Community Shocked by Sudden Death

Local residents have expressed deep shock over the incident. Authorities and health professionals are urging citizens to take heart health seriously, go for regular check-ups, and adopt a healthy lifestyle.