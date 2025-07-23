A passenger on the Vande Bharat Express found an insect in their meal, sparking widespread criticism of food quality and hygiene on the premium train service.

A traveler on Indian Railways' flagship train, the Vande Bharat Express, expressed dissatisfaction with the onboard food. The traveler shared a photo of a black bug floating in the "daal" that was served in an aluminium container on X. Widespread criticism of the food quality and hygiene standards on what is regarded as one of India's premium train services was sparked by the image, which went viral very quickly.

The event occurred on the New Delhi Vande Bharat Express on July 22, according to the tweet. "Insect found in food during journey in Vande Bharat train dated 22 July 2025: Train no 22440 c3 53 seat No," the post on X read.

RailwaySevs Responds

In response, the official RailwaySeva account issued an apology.

"We regret the inconvenience! Please share the details, PNR and mobile no. You may also raise your concern directly on https://railmadad.indianrailways.gov.in for speedy redressal," their reply read.

New demands for accountability and reform in Indian Railways' culinary services were sparked by the widely shared tweet. To guarantee adherence to safety regulations, several called for more stringent regulation of food sellers, frequent hygienic audits, and improved employee training.

In a similar case last year, another passenger reported finding insects in sambhar, with visuals shared on social media drawing significant attention. The regularity of food quality and hygiene aboard trains that are supposed to meet world-class standards has come under scrutiny as a result of these frequent complaints.