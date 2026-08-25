A married couple of senior software engineers in Bengaluru revealed their average monthly spending of Rs 1.7 lakh in a viral Instagram video. Their detailed breakdown covers significant costs for rent, high-protein food, and travel, which averages Rs 75,000 a month.

Many social media users have recently shared in-depth analyses of their monthly spending, providing an insight into the cost of living in various Indian towns. These blogs frequently start conversations on spending patterns and the growing expense of living, ranging from rent and food to travel and leisure. Now, a married couple from Bengaluru who both work as senior software engineers disclosed their monthly spending, which comes to an average of Rs 1.7 lakh. Shubhi described their spending patterns and how they handle everything from food and rent to weekend trips and vacation.

Shubhi said in an Instagram video that their monthly rent and upkeep came to almost Rs 60,000. Their chef and maid cost Rs 8,000, while their food bills total between Rs 13,000 and Rs 14,000. She noted that because whey protein, Greek yoghurt, paneer, and other high-protein foods add up rapidly, a significant portion of the cost goes into their high-protein necessities.

They spend about Rs 10,000 on weekend excursions, according to Shubhi. They spend about Rs 3,000 on shopping and other costs, and an additional Rs 3,500 on petrol and taxis.

Travel is their most variable expenditure, according to Shubhi. According to her, they travel together for about Rs 9 lakh a year, or about Rs 75,000 a month on average. Their average monthly costs are therefore around Rs 1.7 lakh.

She mentioned, “We track our expenses because knowing where your money goes helps you spend more intentionally. Spend on what matters to you without the guilt”

Watch Viral Video

She went on to say that their travel costs are determined by how much they had spent in the previous two years. Shubhi stated that since they have been travelling together for the last two years and keeping track of their trip expenditures, the amount is based on their real monthly average spending during that time.

"We do track our expenses, but we're not tracking every rupee to figure out who owes whom," she wrote in the caption. "Because we're not roommates. We're permanent roommates," she added.