In Karnataka, dancer R. Harshitha climbed all 574 steps of Anjanadri Hill in just 9 minutes while performing Bharatanatyam. Lakhs of devotees attended the Hanuma Mala Visarjane, making the hill saffron with devotion and festivities.

Gangavathi: In an extraordinary display of devotion, discipline and artistic talent, classical dancer R Harshitha impressed devotees by climbing Anjanadri Hill in 8 minutes and 59 seconds while performing graceful Bharatanatyam steps. The young artist from Hosapete in Vijayanagara district, Karnataka, had taken a vow to offer this unique seva. With the guidance and support of her parents, she fulfilled it with remarkable dedication. Harshitha climbed all 574 steps, performing various Bharatanatyam postures as part of the Hanumad Vratacharane.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

After completing the ascent, she performed a Bharatanatyam recital in the temple courtyard and received darshan of Lord Anjaneya. Temple authorities later honoured and felicitated her for her devotion.

Scroll to load tweet…

Anjanadri Turns Saffron With Massive Inflow of Devotees

Lakhs of devotees thronged Anjanadri Hill, believed to be the birthplace of Lord Anjaneya, for the Hanuma Mala Visarjane. The entire hill appeared saffron as devotees gathered in large numbers. The sight became even more striking when the morning sun cast a golden glow across the hilltop, enhancing the spiritual atmosphere.

Hanuma Maladharis from across Karnataka began climbing the hill from midnight on Tuesday, filling the region with chants of “Jai Ram, Jai Anjaneya”, which echoed across the historic Kishkindha area.

Statewide Devotees Participate in Hanuma Mala Visarjane

Devotees from all parts of Karnataka performed the Visarjane at designated locations, followed by a ritual bath in the Tungabhadra river or nearby bathing ghats. After completing these rituals, they climbed the hill to seek blessings at the Anjaneyaswamy Temple, adding to the devotional ambience surrounding Anjanadri.

Special Pujas and Rituals Conducted at Anjanadri Temple

Over the past two days, the temple premises have hosted various religious programmes and rituals. Ceremonies such as the Pavamana Homa, along with several homas, havans and special pujas, were performed with great fervour. Lord Anjaneya was adorned with elaborate floral decorations inside the sanctum and throughout the temple complex, offering devotees a visually and spiritually enriching experience.