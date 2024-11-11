'Felt different energy': Youtuber Gaurav Chaudhary aka Technical Guruji visits Karnataka's Anjanadri hills

Gaurav Chaudhary, known as 'Technical Guruji,' recently visited Anjanadri Hill in Karnataka, considered Lord Hanuman's birthplace. Sharing his spiritual experience on social media, he expressed renewed devotion. Based in the UAE, Gaurav is one of India's most successful tech YouTubers.

Gaurav Chaudhary, widely known as 'Technical Guruji' and India's top YouTuber, recently paid a quiet visit to Anjanadri Hill in Karnataka, revered as the birthplace of Lord Hanuman. An ardent devotee of Hanuman, Gaurav took to social media to share his thoughts on this deeply spiritual journey.

His spiritual journey

Expressing his devotion, Gaurav wrote on Platform X (formerly Twitter), “Today, I had the privilege of visiting Anjanadri Hill, the birthplace of Lord Hanuman, here in Karnataka. Climbing this holy mountain was a unique experience, with each step drawing me closer to my idol, Lord Hanuman. The journey filled me with incredible spiritual energy, making me feel deeply connected to my faith. This unforgettable experience has renewed my dedication to my religion and Lord Hanuman Ji. Jai Bajrangbali! Jai Shree Ram!”

Who is Technical Guruji?

Gaurav Chaudhary, an Indian-origin resident based in the UAE, has gained massive popularity for his tech-focused content on YouTube. Known for his straightforward and informative videos, he ranks among the wealthiest YouTubers in the world. With an impressive following of over 6.1 million on Instagram and 3.7 million on Twitter, Gaurav’s YouTube channel attracts millions, earning him an estimated income of over Rs 326 crore.

In addition to his online presence, Gaurav is also known for his impressive collection of luxury cars, which includes high-end models like the Rolls-Royce Ghost, McLaren GT, and Mercedes-Benz G-Class, as well as more accessible options such as the Mahindra Thar. The visit to Anjanadri Hills is a testimony to Gaurav’s deep-rooted faith and devotion to Lord Hanuman.

