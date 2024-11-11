'Felt different energy': Youtuber Gaurav Chaudhary aka Technical Guruji visits Karnataka's Anjanadri hills

Gaurav Chaudhary, known as 'Technical Guruji,' recently visited Anjanadri Hill in Karnataka, considered Lord Hanuman's birthplace. Sharing his spiritual experience on social media, he expressed renewed devotion. Based in the UAE, Gaurav is one of India's most successful tech YouTubers.

Youtuber Gaurav Chaudhary aka Technical Guruji visits Karnataka Anjanadri hills shares journey on social media vkp
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Nov 11, 2024, 9:56 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 11, 2024, 9:56 AM IST

Gaurav Chaudhary, widely known as 'Technical Guruji' and India's top YouTuber, recently paid a quiet visit to Anjanadri Hill in Karnataka, revered as the birthplace of Lord Hanuman. An ardent devotee of Hanuman, Gaurav took to social media to share his thoughts on this deeply spiritual journey.

His spiritual journey

Expressing his devotion, Gaurav wrote on Platform X (formerly Twitter), “Today, I had the privilege of visiting Anjanadri Hill, the birthplace of Lord Hanuman, here in Karnataka. Climbing this holy mountain was a unique experience, with each step drawing me closer to my idol, Lord Hanuman. The journey filled me with incredible spiritual energy, making me feel deeply connected to my faith. This unforgettable experience has renewed my dedication to my religion and Lord Hanuman Ji. Jai Bajrangbali! Jai Shree Ram!”

New Year rush in Karnataka: Hampi sees 1 lakh tourists, around 25000 visit Anjanadri, Gokarna

Who is Technical Guruji?

Gaurav Chaudhary, an Indian-origin resident based in the UAE, has gained massive popularity for his tech-focused content on YouTube. Known for his straightforward and informative videos, he ranks among the wealthiest YouTubers in the world. With an impressive following of over 6.1 million on Instagram and 3.7 million on Twitter, Gaurav’s YouTube channel attracts millions, earning him an estimated income of over Rs 326 crore.

In addition to his online presence, Gaurav is also known for his impressive collection of luxury cars, which includes high-end models like the Rolls-Royce Ghost, McLaren GT, and Mercedes-Benz G-Class, as well as more accessible options such as the Mahindra Thar. The visit to Anjanadri Hills is a testimony to Gaurav’s deep-rooted faith and devotion to Lord Hanuman.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

BSNL offers recharge plans with up to 150 days validity, all under Rs 700 anr

BSNL offers recharge plans with up to 150 days validity, all under Rs 700

Digital scam alert: 6 signs of fake warrants and notices you should know gcw

Digital scam alert: 6 signs of fake warrants and notices you should know

Apple offers FREE fix for THESE users facing camera issue; Check details gcw

Apple offers FREE fix for THESE users facing camera issue; Check details

Realme GT 7 Pro with Snapdragon 8 Elite to launch on THIS date; Here's what you can expect from it gcw

Realme GT 7 Pro to launch on THIS date; Here's what you can expect from it

iPhone 17 series likely to get THIS feature; Know why its a big deal for Apple users gcw

iPhone 17 series likely to get THIS feature; Know why its a big deal for Apple users

Recent Stories

Actress Kasthuri goes into hiding after facing legal action on her comments about Telugu speakers dmn

Actress Kasthuri goes into hiding after facing legal action on her comments about Telugu speakers

Basmati Rice: 5 tips to cook them perfectly ATG

Basmati Rice: 5 tips to cook them perfectly

Onion prices soar to 5-year high; leave Delhi, Mumbai customers teary-eyed gcw

Onion prices soar to 5-year high; leave Delhi, Mumbai customers teary-eyed

Before Minahil Malik, Pakistan actress Rida Isfahani's private MMS went viral Here's what happened AJR

Before Minahil Malik, Pakistan actress Rida Isfahani's private MMS went viral - Here's what happened

Who is Tom Homan, Donald Trump's pick for 'border czar' in second US Presidential term snt

Who is Tom Homan, Donald Trump's pick for 'border czar' in second US Presidential term?

Recent Videos

Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon