Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    New Year rush in Karnataka: Hampi sees 1 lakh tourists, around 25000 visit Anjanadri, Gokarna

    Karnataka welcomed the New Year with bustling celebrations across scenic spots, attracting crowds to Hampi, Karwar, Gokarna, and more. Stringent security measures were in place, enforcing curfew times, while Bengaluru's hotspots hosted themed parties. Traffic congestion was managed adeptly, with Hampi alone drawing over 1 lakh visitors, contributing to vibrant festivities statewide.

    New Year rush in Karnataka: Hampi sees 1 lakh tourists, around 25000 visit Anjanadri, Gokarna vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jan 1, 2024, 11:36 AM IST

    As the clock struck midnight, signalling the arrival of the New Year, Karnataka was alive with vibrant celebrations across its scenic tourist spots. People from all corners of the state poured into various destinations, embracing the dawn of the new year with dancing, singing, and revelling in the festive spirit.

    Tourists gathered at iconic locations like Hemakuta Parvata in Hampi, Rabindranath Tagore in Karwar, Om in Gokarna, Kudle, Panambur in Mangalore, and Kodagu to witness the final sunset of the year. The influx of visitors resulted in hotels and homestays brimming with guests, amplifying the lively atmosphere of celebration.

    Karnataka sees remarkable surge in Beer sales, peaks past four years in 2023!

    Authorities were proactive in ensuring tight security measures, aiming to maintain order and prevent any untoward incidents. The police vigilantly enforced a drug-free celebration and conducted thorough checks at various checkpoints. Stringent guidelines were set, mandating the conclusion of New Year revelries by 1 am in Bengaluru and 12:30 am in other parts of the state.

    Bengaluru’s bustling areas such as MG Road, Brigade Road, Church Street, Indira Nagar, Koramangala, Whitefield, Electronic City, and Tech Corridors witnessed vibrant party scenes. Upscale hotels curated foreign-themed parties and offered exclusive packages, attracting enthusiastic partygoers.

    Hampi emerged as a magnet for tourism, drawing in over a staggering 1 lakh tourists, while Anjanadri Hill and Gokarna witnessed a bustling influx of 25,000 and 20,000 visitors respectively. Similarly, Murdeshwar welcomed more than 10,000 tourists, contributing to the lively festivities across the state.

    The surge in visitors led to traffic congestion, notably on the Suntikoppa National Highway in Kodagu, where traffic police, led by Suntikoppa Station Officer MC Sridhar, efficiently managed the situation, ensuring smooth flow by clearing parked vehicles with remarkable tact.

    Bengaluru welcomes 2024 with revelry, over 10 mobile thefts reported at MG Road, Brigade Road

    Beyond Hampi, Joga Waterfall in Sagar taluka, Shimoga district, became a hub for countless visitors, creating a vibrant gathering amidst nature's beauty. Several other destinations like Sree Choudeshwari Temple in Sigandur, Huli and Simhadham at Tyawarekoppa in Shimoga, Sringeri in Chikkamagaluru district, and Horanad witnessed substantial footfall.

    Spiritual sanctuaries weren't left untouched by the celebratory spirit, as devotees thronged the Manjunatha Swamy Temple at Sri Kshetra Dharamsthal, adorning it with exquisite floral decorations. Male Mahadeshwar hill in Chamarajanagar district also attracted devotees, eager to partake in special pujas and festivals, participating in traditional rituals to mark the arrival of the New Year.

    Last Updated Jan 1, 2024, 11:36 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Southern Railway raises red flag for Kerala's SilverLine citing hindrance for future development: Report rkn

    Southern Railway raises red flag for Kerala's SilverLine citing hindrance for future development: Report

    Kerala: LDF to observe strike over Governor's delay in signing Land Assignment Amendment Bill rkn

    Kerala: LDF to observe strike over Governor's delay in signing Land Assignment Amendment Bill

    ISRO starts new year with successful XPoSat launch

    ISRO starts the new year with successful XPoSat launch (WATCH)

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-750 January 01 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE rkn

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-750 January 01 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Young man brutally murdered by drunk friends during New Year celebrations in Bengaluru! vkp

    Young man brutally murdered by drunk friends during New Year celebrations in Bengaluru!

    Recent Stories

    Tea vs Coffee: Which one is more healthier? rkn

    Tea vs Coffee: Which one is more healthier?

    Southern Railway raises red flag for Kerala's SilverLine citing hindrance for future development: Report rkn

    Southern Railway raises red flag for Kerala's SilverLine citing hindrance for future development: Report

    'Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke' actor Shaheer Sheikh blessed with a baby girl, wife Ruchikaa Kapoor shares post RKK

    'Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke' actor Shaheer Sheikh blessed with a baby girl, wife Ruchikaa Kapoor shares post

    Dinesh Karthik raises concerns about Shubman Gill's position in the Indian Test team osf

    Dinesh Karthik raises concerns about Shubman Gill's position in the Indian Test team

    Jackky Bhagnani, Rakul Preet Singh to get have destination wedding in Goa? Here's what we know RKK

    Jackky Bhagnani, Rakul Preet Singh to have destination wedding in Goa? Here's what we know

    Recent Videos

    Heartwarming Video: PM Modi meets Meera PM Ujjwala Yojana beneficiary number 10 crore

    Heartwarming Video: When PM Modi had tea with Meera and her family in Ayodhya (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Watch Samantha Ruth Prabhu shows strength in intense gym session; powers through heavy lifting SHG

    Watch: Samantha Ruth Prabhu shows strength in intense gym session; powers through heavy lifting

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir Residents and devotees thank PM Modi for bringing 'Ram Rajya' to Ayodhya (WATCH)

    PM Modi has brought Ram Rajya to Ayodhya: Residents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kannada activists stage protest urging inclusion of Kannada in signboards across Bengaluru (WATCH) vkp

    Kannada activists stage protest urging inclusion of Kannada in signboards across Bengaluru (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    When Santa Claus visited the elderly in Bengaluru, Salem and Mysuru (WATCH)

    When Santa Claus visited the elderly in Bengaluru, Salem and Mysuru (WATCH)

    Video Icon