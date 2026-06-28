A Bengaluru entrepreneur’s post about pitching a startup idea to MP Tejasvi Surya on Namma Metro has gone viral. The interaction sparked mixed reactions on social media, highlighting Bengaluru’s startup culture and everyday networking moments.

A Bengaluru-based entrepreneur and AI engineer has gone viral on social media after sharing an unusual yet relatable moment aboard the Namma Metro with Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya. The post highlighted a chance interaction that quickly caught attention online, sparking conversations about Bengaluru’s startup culture and everyday connectivity on public transport. The image, shared on X, has since been widely circulated, drawing mixed reactions from users.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Startup Pitch On Namma Metro Goes Viral

The post was shared by Anil Pai, a Bengaluru-based AI engineer and entrepreneur, who posted a photograph of himself seated next to MP Tejasvi Surya during a metro journey.

In his caption, he wrote, “Only in Bengaluru, you can sit next to a sitting MP of Bengaluru and pitch your startup on Namma Metro.”

Scroll to load tweet…

The post quickly gained traction for capturing Bengaluru’s unique blend of politics, entrepreneurship and public life.

Social Media Reacts To Viral Post

The interaction sparked a range of responses from users on X.

One user asked, “What about funding. Any luck?” Responding to this, Anil clarified, “pitching is proposing ideas and getting feedback. fundraising is a different process.”

Scroll to load tweet…

Another user commented, “Wow! This is exactly why I want to visit Bangalore someday. The startup culture seems incredible.”

However, not all reactions were positive.

A third user wrote, “He is a public servant, that’s the job he is elected to do, interact with the public. Not sure about pitching a start-up to this guy.”

Scroll to load tweet…

Bengaluru’s Startup Culture In Spotlight

The viral moment once again highlighted Bengaluru’s reputation as India’s startup hub, where informal conversations and networking opportunities often extend beyond offices and co-working spaces into everyday settings like public transport. The incident also reflects how social media continues to amplify small interactions into wider discussions about entrepreneurship and governance.