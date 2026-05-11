A disturbing viral video shows an elderly man violently assaulting a child under the guise of an exorcism. The footage, which captures the man swinging the child and standing on his chest, has sparked widespread online outrage and calls for the man's immediate arrest.

A disturbing video is spreading across social media showing an elderly man violently assaulting a child in the name of “exorcism." Viewers are appalled by the images, which have sparked outrage online and calls for the man to be punished severely. The video begins with an elderly man grabbing the child by the leg and swinging him around repeatedly. At one point, the man even stands on the child’s chest, pressing him down as the child struggles to sit back up.

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The man hits and pushes the boy back to the ground whenever he attempts to get up. The child's futile attempts to resist are captured in the unsettling images, as the elderly guy persists in his terrible acts without stopping.

Viewers were shocked and incensed as what was supposed to be a ceremony turned into a terrifying attack.

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How Did Netizens React?

Netizens have called the cruelty of taking up a toddler by his leg and standing on his chest "inhuman" and "unforgivable." Additionally, some people questioned the continued acceptance of such activities. Others insisted that the child be properly cared for and protected, and that the man be taken into custody right away.

A wider discussion concerning damaging practices and blind faith has been triggered by the film. Crowds on social media are calling on society to oppose such behaviour and shield kids from mistreatment motivated by superstition or religion.

The internet is demanding that authorities intervene right away, and calls for stern action are getting stronger. One user wrote, “This is pure cruelty, not exorcism."

While another added, “No ritual can justify beating a child." Anger was echoed across timelines, with comments like “Authorities must act fast; this is abuse." One user commented, “This is pure abuse, not any ritual. The child needs protection, not torture."

“Why was no one stopping him? The people around should have intervened immediately," One user remarked. Meanwhile, others said, “It’s 2026, and blind faith is still destroying lives."

Others stressed the need for stronger laws, saying, “We need awareness and strict rules; this cannot go on."