The Bloom Avenue project is being implemented as part of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Jayanti along an 8 km stretch of the Major Arterial Road (MAR) connecting Mysore Road and Magadi Road in Kempegowda Layout. The initiative also supports the Karnataka government's campaign to plant 15 lakh saplings and set a Guinness World Record. As part of the project, more than 6,000 saplings have been planted in collaboration with the Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA).

One of the key highlights of the Bloom Avenue project is its focus on creating a vibrant avenue of flowering trees. Seven species of flowering trees have been selected, comprising mostly native varieties along with a few exotic species.

Saplings of species such as Sampige, Bauhinia (Kanchuval), Cordia sebestena, Hole Dasavala and Tabebuia have been planted in a planned colour sequence. This will ensure that different sections of the road remain in bloom throughout the year, enhancing both its visual appeal and green cover.