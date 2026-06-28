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Bloom Avenue Greening Project: Bengaluru Roads to Bloom with Colourful Flowers All Year Round
The Bloom Avenue Greening Project will transform Bengaluru's roads with colourful flowering trees that bloom throughout the year. The initiative aims to enhance the city's green cover, boost biodiversity and create a vibrant urban landscape.
What Is the Bloom Avenue Project?
The Bloom Avenue project is being implemented as part of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Jayanti along an 8 km stretch of the Major Arterial Road (MAR) connecting Mysore Road and Magadi Road in Kempegowda Layout. The initiative also supports the Karnataka government's campaign to plant 15 lakh saplings and set a Guinness World Record. As part of the project, more than 6,000 saplings have been planted in collaboration with the Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA).
One of the key highlights of the Bloom Avenue project is its focus on creating a vibrant avenue of flowering trees. Seven species of flowering trees have been selected, comprising mostly native varieties along with a few exotic species.
Saplings of species such as Sampige, Bauhinia (Kanchuval), Cordia sebestena, Hole Dasavala and Tabebuia have been planted in a planned colour sequence. This will ensure that different sections of the road remain in bloom throughout the year, enhancing both its visual appeal and green cover.
Importance of the Bloom Avenue Project
In addition to enhancing the city's green cover, the Bloom Avenue project aims to create an ecosystem that attracts birds and butterflies as the trees mature. A comprehensive three-year maintenance plan has also been put in place, covering regular watering, monitoring and maintenance to ensure the healthy growth of the saplings.
The project seeks to preserve and carry forward Bengaluru's rich botanical and environmental heritage. It draws inspiration from the legacy of German horticulturist and botanist Gustav Hermann Krumbiegel and renowned environmentalist SG.Neginhal.
The Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA) has supplied the saplings, while Unboxing BLR (UBLR) is providing financial support and overseeing the project's on-ground implementation.
According to the organisers, the Bloom Avenue project is a significant step towards increasing the city's green cover, protecting the environment, enhancing biodiversity and promoting environmental awareness among the public.
Leaders Highlight the Vision Behind the Bloom Avenue Project
Project Bloom
“Many years ago, German botanist Gustav Hermann Krumbiegel envisioned Bengaluru as a city where flowers bloom throughout the year. Even after decades, that vision continues to enhance the city's beauty. Inspired by his legacy, Project Bloom aims to preserve and enrich Bengaluru's natural heritage for future generations through the planting of native flowering species. It is encouraging to see citizens, institutions and the government coming together to make this initiative a success.” - Prashant Prakash President, Unboxing BLR.
A Model Road
"The Bloom Avenue project will create a greener and more vibrant environment along the Magadi Road and Mysore Road corridor, benefiting local residents and surrounding communities. It will also serve as a model for transforming major roads into attractive green avenues." - NA Harris Chairman, Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA)
Full Cooperation
“The Bengaluru Development Authority has extended its full support to the Bloom Avenue project. We hope such partnerships will expand across the city in the future. This initiative will make the Magadi Road-Mysore Road corridor even greener and more attractive.” - Major P Manivannan Commissioner, Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA)
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