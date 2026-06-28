A massive fire engulfed a chemical factory near Electronic City in Bengaluru, prompting the deployment of multiple fire engines. All workers were evacuated safely as firefighters battled the blaze amid concerns over a gas pipeline inside the factory premises.

A massive fire broke out at a chemical manufacturing unit near Electronic City in Bengaluru on Sunday evening, triggering panic in the Bommasandra Industrial Area. The blaze erupted at around 5.10 pm and spread rapidly within minutes, engulfing the entire factory. As the unit stored and manufactured highly flammable chemicals, including acid and thinner, the fire intensified quickly, making firefighting operations extremely challenging. Fortunately, only around 20 employees were present at the factory, as it was a Sunday, and all of them managed to evacuate safely without sustaining any injuries.

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Chemical Factory Gutted by Fire

The fire completely gutted Divya Importers, a chemical manufacturing company located in the Bommasandra Industrial Area. The company is owned by Harinath, a resident of Bengaluru's BTM Layout. Soon after receiving information about the incident, multiple fire and emergency services personnel rushed to the spot and launched firefighting operations. However, the large quantity of chemicals stored inside the factory has made it difficult to bring the blaze under control. Personnel from the Hebbagodi Police Station have also reached the site to assist in the operation.

Efforts Underway to Shut Off Gas Supply

The situation remains critical as firefighters continue to battle the blaze. Authorities are particularly concerned about a gas pipeline located within the factory premises. If the fire reaches the pipeline, it could trigger a major explosion and cause extensive damage to the surrounding area. Emergency crews are making every effort to shut off the gas supply and prevent the fire from spreading further.

Additional fire engines have been deployed to strengthen the firefighting operation. The incident has created anxiety among people in the surrounding industrial area, with officials working on a war footing to prevent the situation from escalating into a larger disaster.