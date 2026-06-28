Google employee's viral post compared his Rs 25,000 Faridabad rent to a similar Bengaluru apartment costing nearly Rs 80,000. This "culture shock" sparked debate on the high cost of living in India's tech hub. While some argue that high salaries & career opportunities justify expense, others find the city's rental market increasingly unaffordable.

A Google employee's comparison of rental costs in Faridabad and Bengaluru has gone viral on social media, triggering a fresh debate about the soaring cost of living in India's technology hub. The software professional described relocating to Bengaluru as a "culture shock," highlighting the stark difference in housing expenses despite earning a higher salary.

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In the now-viral post, the techie revealed that he had been paying Rs 25,000 per month for a spacious home in Faridabad before moving to Bengaluru for work. After relocating, he was surprised to find that a similar apartment in the city's popular tech corridors would cost nearly Rs 80,000 per month, more than three times his previous rent.

Check the viral post here:

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Expressing his disbelief, the employee wrote that the transition felt like a "culture shock," adding that he had not anticipated such a steep jump in housing costs. The post quickly gained traction online, with many professionals sharing similar experiences of relocating to Bengaluru for better career opportunities only to face significantly higher living expenses.

The discussion soon expanded beyond rent, with users debating whether the city's thriving IT ecosystem justifies its escalating housing prices. Some argued that Bengaluru's booming technology sector, higher salaries and career prospects offset the increased cost of living. Others felt that the city's rental market has become increasingly unaffordable, especially for young professionals and families trying to balance expenses.

Several social media users pointed out that rapid urbanisation, growing demand for homes near IT parks and limited housing supply have pushed rents to unprecedented levels in many neighbourhoods. Others suggested exploring areas farther from business districts or opting for shared accommodation to reduce monthly expenses.

The viral post also prompted conversations about how rental prices vary sharply across Indian cities. Many users noted that professionals relocating from Tier-2 cities or the National Capital Region often experience sticker shock when searching for accommodation in Bengaluru.

As the discussion continues to gain momentum online, the post has once again highlighted one of the biggest challenges facing India's tech workforce—finding affordable housing in a city that remains one of the country's most sought-after destinations for technology professionals. While Bengaluru continues to attract talent from across the country, its rising rents remain a growing concern for many newcomers.