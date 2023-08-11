Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Contractors set August 31 deadline for Karnataka government to release payments

    Contractors Association's President, D Kempanna, urges Karnataka government to resolve 7-month unpaid dues issue by August 31. Despite assurances from officials, payments for completed work remain withheld, raising transparency concerns and risking contractor protests.

    Contractors set August 31 deadline for Karnataka government to release payments vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Aug 11, 2023, 2:48 PM IST

    D Kempanna, the president of the Contractors Association, has firmly called on the Karnataka government to address the ongoing problem of unpaid dues. The contractors have been waiting for payments for seven months and stress the urgency of resolving this before August 31.

    Kempanna's plea follows unsuccessful attempts to communicate with officials like Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar over the past three months. Despite assurances from Minister Satish Jarakiholi and Priyank Kharge, the contractors insist on getting paid by the end of August.

    Karnataka DyCM dismisses '15% commission' claim after contractors approach Raj Bhawan

    He says that even though the orders came on June 28 and July 30,  the government has not released the payments. The Contractors Association has raised the issue with district associations and relevant ministers but their efforts have not given any fruitful results. 

    Kempanna insists that the due amount must be paid by August 31. He is concerned about payment delays and questions the role of the Bengaluru Development Minister. He also questioned the BBMP authorities for the delay in releasing the funds for the contractors, who have completed their work. 

    Allegations about Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar seeking a 15% commission on a big project have sparked concerns about transparency in government departments.

    The Contractors Association represents contractors who have worked on important projects and taken loans. They point out cases where funds for their work were held back. They say Rs 657 crore are owed by the BBMP, despite the BBMP commissioner denying any payment orders.

    Kempanna emphasised the need of releasing the funds to the contractors, as many contractors take loans and work on big projects. However, if the government fails to pay the amount, contractors shall come on to the streets and they will have no other option than to consider suicide.

    BBMP contractors halt ongoing projects, approach Karnataka Governor over pending bills

    Kempanna states that despite a small fund release, discussions with Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister have not led to a solution. He denies claims of third-party commissions and clarifies that no government minister asked for such payments. 

    He added that the government should only consider calling tenders for the departments where there are enough funds available. This can lead to the transparency of work and also the contractors can work without any worries. In between the politics of the government, it's the contractors who suffer because of the losses incurred.

    Last Updated Aug 11, 2023, 2:48 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    NIA cracks open mega illegal immigration operation; gang facilitated India entry for Rs 20,000

    NIA cracks open mega illegal immigration operation; gang facilitated India entry for Rs 20,000

    Meet Jyothi, who is taking on fast food culture with her jowar rotis vkp

    Meet Jyothi, who is taking on fast food culture with her jowar rotis

    Bengaluru cops nab biker who smashes car mirror and uploaded reels on Instagram vkp

    Bengaluru cops nab biker who smashes car mirror and uploaded reels on Instagram

    Metro services on Purple Line to be disrupted for two hours until August 15 vkp

    Metro services on Purple Line to be disrupted for two hours until August 15

    Bengaluru tea vendor wins Rs 25 lakh at Goa casino, loses Rs 15 lakh after being kidnapped by friends vkp

    Bengaluru tea vendor wins Rs 25 lakh at Goa casino, loses Rs 15 lakh after being kidnapped by friends

    Recent Stories

    Top 10 Vegetarian Protein sources for a balanced diet MSW EAI

    Top 10 Vegetarian Protein sources for a balanced diet

    AAP MP Raghav Chadha suspended from Rajya Sabha on allegations of forging signature AJR

    BREAKING: Raghav Chadha suspended from Rajya Sabha on allegations of forging signature

    Thar to Sahara: 7 deserts with the most extreme of temperatures ATG

    Thar to Sahara: 7 deserts with most extreme of temperatures

    Mountain day: 7 most difficult treks for the tough ones LMA

    Mountain day: 7 most difficult treks for the tough ones

    Lok Sabha adjourns monsoon session sine die; check details AJR

    Lok Sabha adjourns monsoon session sine die; check details

    Recent Videos

    Captured on CCTV: UP BJP leader shot dead in Moradabad

    Captured on CCTV: UP BJP leader shot dead in Moradabad

    Video Icon
    Watch Golden Retriever's adorable interaction with burglar makes internet buzz AJR

    Watch: Golden Retriever's adorable interaction with burglar makes internet buzz

    Video Icon
    Pakistan trying to revive terrorism in the South Kashmir

    Pakistan trying to revive terrorism in the South Kashmir

    Video Icon
    Ghaziabad Delivery boy rescues minor girl from stray dogs in residential society (WATCH)

    Ghaziabad: Delivery boy rescues minor girl from stray dogs in residential society

    Video Icon
    Tiger enters private university campus near Bhopal (WATCH)

    Tiger enters private university campus near Bhopal

    Video Icon