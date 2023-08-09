BBMP contractors halt ongoing projects, approach Karnataka Governor over pending bills

In a bid to draw attention to their grievances, contractors associated with the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) have suspended ongoing projects, citing unpaid bills spanning over three years. Alleging that pending payments amounting to Rs 2,700 crore have languished for 26 months, the contractors have embarked on a protest aimed at compelling the state government to address the issue.

A delegation led by KT Manjunath, President of the contractors' association, engaged with Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot on Tuesday. They formally submitted their complaint and sought governmental action to release the outstanding payments. The Governor reportedly assured the delegation that he would discuss the matter with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and BBMP Commissioner.

"We have stopped all works in Bengaluru. We apologize for the disruption. Once the state government clears the pending bills, we'll resume work. For 26 months, we've been navigating offices with supporting documentation," said Manjunath, emphasizing the contractors' plight.

Former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy extended his support to the contractors, pledging to participate in their protest. The contractors' claims of pending dues and the ongoing suspension of projects have highlighted their frustration with the BBMP's alleged lack of responsiveness.

The current situation has roots in the halt of development projects initiated by the previous BJP government, as directed by the newly-elected Congress government on May 26. As contractors continue to advocate for their rights, they've also brought allegations of corruption to light, exemplified by a contractor named Hemant, who indirectly implicated Deputy CM DK Shivakumar.

The protest seeks to address these multi-faceted concerns, urging resolution from state authorities while impacting Bengaluru's ongoing development initiatives. The contractors' association remains steadfast in their pursuit of overdue payments and equitable treatment, aiming to drive transparency and accountability within the administration