Police have registered two FIRs in the alleged knife harassment case in Puttur after a woman and the accused youths filed conflicting complaints. Investigators are examining viral CCTV footage to verify the claims and determine the sequence of events.

A case involving the alleged knife-point harassment of a Hindu woman in Puttur has taken a dramatic turn after police registered two separate FIRs based on conflicting complaints from both sides. While the woman has accused four youths of stopping her scooter and threatening her with a knife, the accused have denied the allegations, claiming they were carrying the knife only to return it to a nearby bakery after using it to cut cheese for bread. The incident has sparked widespread debate after CCTV footage from the area surfaced on social media, and police have launched a detailed investigation to establish the facts.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Woman Alleges Knife-Point Harassment

According to the complaint filed with the Puttur Women's Police Station, the incident occurred near the Purusharakatte bus stand in Puttur taluk of Dakshina Kannada district.

The woman alleged that Suhail, whom she had met previously, along with three other youths, intercepted her after she stopped her scooter near the men's gate while on her way to board a bus. She claimed that the group threatened and harassed her with a knife.

Based on her complaint, the Puttur Women's Police registered an FIR under Section 78(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), relating to offences against the modesty of a woman, along with Section 3(5), and initiated an investigation.

Pro-Hindu Organisations Demand Action

Following the registration of the case, leaders of several pro-Hindu organisations expressed outrage over the alleged incident and demanded strict action against the accused.

The matter gained further attention after CCTV footage, purportedly related to the incident, began circulating on social media, triggering widespread discussion and differing interpretations of the events.

Accused Youths Deny Allegations

During preliminary questioning, the accused youths denied threatening the woman and maintained that they had not committed any criminal offence.

According to their version, they had purchased bread from a local bakery and borrowed a knife from the shopkeeper to spread and cut cheese. They claimed they were returning the knife to the bakery when they encountered the woman.

The youths further alleged that they had been falsely implicated because of previous personal enmity.

Counter-Complaint Leads to Second FIR

The accused also filed a complaint against Murali Krishna Hasanthadka, a local pro-Hindu organisation leader, and others, alleging that a false case had been lodged against them with malicious intent.

Based on their complaint, the Puttur Town Police registered a second FIR and initiated a parallel investigation into the allegations.

Police Examining CCTV Footage

Police have seized CCTV footage from Purusharakatte Junction and the nearby bakery as part of the investigation.

Officials are examining whether the woman was threatened with a knife, as alleged in her complaint, or whether the youths' claim that they were simply returning the knife after cutting cheese is supported by the available evidence.

Investigation Underway

Police said the investigation is ongoing and that all available evidence, including CCTV footage and witness statements, will be examined before any conclusions are reached.

As the case has attracted significant public attention, security measures have been put in place to maintain peace and law and order in the area. Both FIRs remain under investigation, and police have urged the public not to draw conclusions until the inquiry is complete.