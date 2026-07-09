The Karnataka government is evaluating sites for Bengaluru's second airport, prioritising minimal land acquisition and village displacement. Feasibility studies are underway for locations along Kanakapura Road and Nelamangala-Kunigal Road before a final decision is taken.

The Karnataka government has accelerated plans to establish a second international airport for Bengaluru, with its focus now shifting to identifying the most suitable location. The government is prioritising a site that requires minimal acquisition of private land, causes the least displacement of villages and is environmentally viable. A high-level review meeting, chaired by Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, was held at Vidhana Soudha on Wednesday to assess potential locations and review the progress of feasibility studies.

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Kanakapura Road and Nelamangala-Kunigal Road Emerge as Top Choices

Two locations have emerged as the leading contenders for Bengaluru's proposed second airport. One site is located along Kanakapura Road, covering Choodahalli and Somanahalli villages, while the other is situated along the Nelamangala-Kunigal Road.

During the meeting, officials reviewed reports submitted by a Central government team, along with preliminary feasibility studies for both locations.

The Chief Minister directed officials to submit a detailed assessment of the feasibility of developing the airport at the Choodahalli and Somanahalli sites.

Over 9,000 Acres Available at Proposed Site

According to officials, Choodahalli has around 4,655 acres of land, while Somanahalli has approximately 4,376 acres. Together, the two locations offer more than 9,000 acres, which is considered sufficient for the proposed airport project.

The Chief Minister instructed officials to identify the site that would require the least acquisition of private land while minimising the displacement of villages and residents.

Wildlife Impact Assessment to Be Conducted

The meeting also discussed the need for a detailed technical study to assess the project's environmental impact, particularly on local wildlife.

As the proposed Somanahalli site is located close to Bannerghatta National Park, officials noted that a separate environmental impact assessment and the necessary statutory clearances would be required if the location is selected for the project.

CM Seeks Detailed Feasibility Report

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said the government had reviewed the progress made so far on the proposed second airport.