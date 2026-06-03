A fan named Ramesh, with a tattoo of DK Shivakumar, travelled from Yadgir for the oath-taking. Shivakumar is set to be sworn in as Karnataka CM, an event attended by top Congress leaders. The fan is happy to now remove 'Next' from his tattoo.

Fan's Unique Tribute for New CM

A fan of Karnataka Chief Minister designate DK Shivakumar, Ramesh, who has tattooed a portrait of the Congress leader on his arm, has travelled especially from Yadgir to see the leader on the occassion of his oath-taking ceremony. The swearing-in ceremony of Chief Minister-designate DK Shivakumar is scheduled to take place at Lok Bhavan later today at 4:00 pm.

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Speaking to ANI, Ramesh said that he got a tattoo three months back, hoping DK Shivakumar would be the next Chief Minister. He said, "I got this tattoo three months back. I was hoping he would be the next CM. The dream is about to come true today. DK Shivakumar saw the tattoo on my hand. He said that love should be in the heart and not expressed like this. But I am happy that today, I can remove the word 'Next' from the tattoo."

Grand Ceremony and High-Profile Attendees

Fervour over the swearing-in ceremony of Karnataka Chief Minister-designate DK Shivakumar is palpable in Kanakpura on Wednesday, the home constituency of Shivakumar. Decorations, banners, and posters congratulating him for becoming Chief Minister have been put up around his residence and across the constituency.

Furthermore, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, left from the IGI airport in the national capital for Bengaluru, to attend the oath-taking ceremony of DK Shivakumar.

Other than Gandhi, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, party general secretary KC Venugopal, and Karnataka Congress in charge Randeep Surjewala are also likely to attend Shivakumar's oath-taking ceremony. Several Congress Chief Ministers are also expected to mark their presence at the event.

Shivakumar will be succeeding Siddaramaiah, who held the position for the longest period in the history of the state. Several other senior Congress MLAs are likely to take oath along with Shivakumar, including G Parameshwara, Satish Jarkiholi, Priyank Kharge, Yathindra Siddaramaiah and others.

Meanwhile, supporters of DK Shivakumar held special prayers ahead of their leader's oath-taking ceremony, whereas his Kanakapura constituency was decked up with Banners and cutouts which congratulated him for becoming Chief Minister.

DK Shivakumar: The Troubleshooter's Rise to CM

After decades of political manoeuvring, crisis management, and strengthening the Congress organisation in Karnataka, Doddalahalli Kempegowda Shivakumar, popularly known as DK Shivakumar, is set to take oath as Chief Minister after being elected as the Congress Legislative Party leader.

An eight-time MLA and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president, Shivakumar--often described as the party's "troubleshooter"-- rose through the ranks with a strong grassroots base and a reputation for handling political crises. His close ties with senior Congress leadership, including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and Mallikarjun Kharge, strengthened his claim to the top post after a prolonged internal leadership discussion.

This comes after Siddaramaiah had stepped down as Chief Minister on May 28, stating that his resignation was voluntary and based on the suggestion of the party high command. (ANI)