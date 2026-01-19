A mother and her 8‑year‑old son were killed in Vivek Nagar, Bengaluru, after being hit by a college bus while crossing Srinivagilu Main Road. The driver fled the scene as residents gathered in anger. Police have launched a search to trace him.

A tragic accident in Vivek Nagar early Monday morning claimed the lives of an eight‑year‑old boy, Partha, and his mother, 37‑year‑old Sangeetha, during what should have been a routine walk to school. The incident occurred between 6.45 and 6.50 am near the Vivek Nagar bus stop on Srinivagilu Main Road, an area the two reportedly crossed every day at roughly the same time.

According to police, the pair were attempting to cross the road when a college bus belonging to Jain (Deemed‑to‑be) University’s Global Campus in Kanakapura struck them. The vehicle, registered as KA‑51‑AL‑7920, was reportedly ferrying lecturers and teachers at the time. Both mother and son suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene.

Ashok Nagar traffic police reached the spot shortly after receiving an alert. By then, the bus driver had abandoned the vehicle and fled. Officers believe he may have panicked as residents began gathering in shock and anger. A search is underway to locate and apprehend him.

A senior police officer stated that the driver was attempting a U‑turn and failed to notice the two crossing the road. The officer added that preliminary observations suggest the driver’s lack of attention played a key role in the collision.

An eyewitness, Teressa, who lives in a temporary shelter on the footpath nearby, recounted seeing the mother and child step onto the road moments before the bus hit them. She said the driver fled almost immediately, before more people could reach the scene. Teressa also mentioned that Sangeetha regularly walked her son to school at the same hour each morning.

The bodies were transported to Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital for post‑mortem examination. Police later cleared the bus from the road to ease the heavy traffic buildup that had formed as residents gathered, many visibly shaken by the sudden loss of two familiar faces from the neighbourhood.

Local residents expressed grief and frustration, pointing to recurring concerns about vehicle speed and poor visibility during early‑morning hours on that stretch of road. Several people remained at the site long after the accident, mourning the deaths and demanding swift action against the driver.

Police officials have assured that efforts to trace the driver are ongoing and that further investigation will determine whether negligence or other violations contributed to the fatal crash.