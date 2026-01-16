Months after a Delhi student’s murder, police traced her diary to uncover past abuse by a relative. The chilling revelations have widened investigations, exposing threats, harassment, and a disturbing chain of events tied to her death.

Seven months after the brutal killing of an 18-year-old college student in a forested stretch of south Delhi, police have apprehended a relative in connection with allegations of sexual abuse that surfaced after her death.

Investigators revealed that the case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act was registered last November, following the recovery of the victim’s personal diary. The diary, found by her mother while sorting through her belongings, contained disturbing details of sexual assault. The teenager had written that she was abused repeatedly between the ages of six and 12 by the relative, who himself was a minor at the time. She also noted that he threatened her with harm if she ever disclosed the abuse.

Police sources said that after registering the case, efforts began to trace the accused. Earlier this week, he was apprehended but not formally arrested, as the alleged crimes were committed when he was underage.

The girl’s murder on June 1 last year remains a separate case. On that day, she was reported missing by her mother after failing to return home from college. Around noon, she had called her mother to say she would be back shortly. Hours later, the family received a call from the father of her classmate, claiming his son had been attacked in the forest and hospitalised.

Her sister recalled that the man alleged the girl had attacked the boy with a knife. However, once the classmate was apprehended, he confessed to luring her to a secluded area in the forest. There, he allegedly stabbed and strangled her before attempting to burn the body. He later went to a hospital with minor injuries, which police said were self-inflicted during the attack.

Following his disclosure, the girl’s body was recovered. A case was registered under sections 103(1) (murder) and 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The crime weapon was also seized.

The victim’s father has alleged that the accused classmate had been harassing his daughter even after she stopped speaking to him months before the incident. He claimed the boy would show up at their home to argue and had once confronted her at a language class, twisting her hand.