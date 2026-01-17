Five people, including a woman constable from Gujarat, died after a Fortuner SUV hit a divider in dense fog near Gurthari village on the Bathinda-Dabwali Expressway. Local residents and SSF helped recover remains as police investigate.

Bathinda witnessed a tragic accident early Saturday morning when five persons, including a woman, lost their lives in a road mishap near Gurthari village. The incident occurred on the Bathinda-Dabwali Bharatmala Pariyojna Expressway, a stretch often affected by heavy fog during winter.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to initial reports, a Fortuner SUV carrying the victims struck a road divider amid poor visibility caused by dense fog. The impact was severe enough to cause fatalities on the spot. Local residents, startled by the loud crash, rushed to the site and immediately alerted the police.

Eyewitnesses said the scene was distressing, with the vehicle badly damaged and the victims’ remains scattered. Residents, assisted by personnel from the Sadak Suraksha Force (SSF), struggled to collect the mortal remains before transporting the bodies to the civil hospital.

Preliminary information suggests that the deceased were residents of Gujarat. They had reportedly travelled to Himachal Pradesh for tourism and were returning home when the accident occurred. Among those killed was a woman constable from Gujarat.

Police officials confirmed that investigations are underway to establish the identities of all victims and to piece together the sequence of events leading to the crash. Authorities are also examining whether overspeeding or driver fatigue may have contributed, though dense fog remains the primary suspected cause.

The Bathinda-Dabwali Expressway, part of the Bharatmala Pariyojna project, has seen several accidents in recent years, particularly during winter mornings when visibility drops sharply. Saturday’s incident has once again highlighted the risks of driving in foggy conditions on high-speed corridors.

Local residents expressed concern over the recurring accidents in the area, pointing to the need for stronger safety measures such as fog lights, warning systems, and stricter speed regulation during adverse weather.

As of now, police are coordinating with authorities in Gujarat to inform the families of the deceased. Further details are expected once identification is complete and post-mortem examinations are carried out.