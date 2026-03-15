Heavy rain brought relief to Chikkamagaluru’s Malnad region after special prayers for rain were held at the Kalaseshwara Temple in Kalasa. Showers across several areas lifted farmers’ hopes and eased rising summer heat in the coffee-growing belt.

After days of rising temperatures and growing concern among farmers, the Malnad region of Chikkamagaluru district finally witnessed heavy rainfall on Saturday, bringing widespread relief and joy to residents. In what many devotees described as a remarkable coincidence, the showers began just as special prayers seeking rain were concluding at a well-known temple in the region.

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The sudden downpour not only cooled the weather but also lifted the spirits of farmers and plantation owners who had been anxiously waiting for rainfall.

Special Pooja Held In Kalasa

Special prayers for rain were organised at the famous Kalaseshwara Temple in Kalasa, often referred to as “Dakshina Kashi” or the Kashi of the South. Devotees and temple priests performed rituals including Shatarudrabhisheka and Rudra Homa, seeking blessings for timely rainfall.

Interestingly, as the rituals were nearing completion, rain clouds gathered over the Malnad region and showers began in several areas. Many devotees present at the temple viewed this as a positive sign and expressed happiness over the timely rainfall.

Much-Needed Relief From Summer Heat

For nearly an hour, several parts of the Malnad belt, including Sringeri, Kalasa, N.R. Pura, Muthodi, Horanadu, Kudremukh, and Hirebail, received steady and at times heavy rainfall.

The showers brought significant relief to residents who had been experiencing rising temperatures and uncomfortable summer conditions in recent days.

Hope For Coffee And Areca Nut Growers

The rainfall has come as particularly good news for coffee and areca nut growers, who depend heavily on timely rains for their plantations. Many farmers had been struggling to irrigate their estates due to the recent dry weather.

Following the downpour, plantation owners expressed relief and optimism, saying the rainfall would help maintain soil moisture and support crop health.

According to growers, the rainfall is sufficient, and manual watering of plantations may not be required for at least the next 15 days.

Cloudy Weather In Chikkamagaluru City

Even in Chikkamagaluru city, the weather remained cloudy throughout the afternoon, with light showers reported in some areas.

Overall, the rainfall has brought renewed hope and relief to the people of the Malnad region, particularly farmers in this renowned coffee-growing belt, who now look forward to improved conditions for their crops.