A Bengaluru man allegedly lost ₹35 lakh in a crypto investment scam after a woman he met on a matrimonial website promised to marry him. The victim took multiple loans before discovering the trading platform account had been deleted and the woman was unreachable.

A Bengaluru man was allegedly cheated of ₹35 lakh in an online investment scam after a woman he met through a matrimonial website promised to marry him and convinced him to invest in a purported crypto trading scheme. Believing he was building a future with his prospective partner, the victim reportedly took multiple loans and invested large sums of money before discovering that he had been defrauded. A case has been registered at the South-East Division Cyber Crime Police Station, and an investigation is under way.

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According to the police, the complainant has been identified as Anil Kumar Saginala, a resident of Madiwala. Based on his complaint, cyber crime police have launched an investigation against the unidentified individuals involved in the fraud.

Met Woman Through Matrimonial Website

Anil Kumar had been searching for a prospective bride on a matrimonial website when he received a WhatsApp call on February 4 from a woman who introduced herself as Lakshmi. She expressed interest in marrying him, and the two began speaking regularly over the phone.

Over time, Lakshmi gained his trust and told him that she had been making online investments to secure their future. She later encouraged Anil to invest in what she described as a profitable crypto trading platform, claiming that he could earn substantial returns.

Persuaded Him to Invest for Their Future

According to the complaint, Lakshmi allegedly told Anil that if he invested money immediately, they could use the profits to build a comfortable life together after their marriage.

Initially, Anil was reluctant and suggested that any financial decisions could be taken after the wedding. However, Lakshmi reportedly continued to persuade him, assuring him that the investment opportunity was genuine and highly profitable.

Took Loans and Invested ₹35 Lakh

Eventually, Anil agreed to invest. He first transferred ₹60,000 through a website link provided by Lakshmi. Encouraged by what appeared to be positive returns, he subsequently took loans from several banks and invested increasing amounts of money.

According to the complaint, Anil eventually invested a total of ₹35 lakh in the scheme.

Account Deleted, Number Switched Off

The fraud came to light when Anil attempted to withdraw the money and the profits allegedly reflected in his account. He discovered that his account on the platform had been deleted. Attempts to contact Lakshmi also failed, as her mobile phone had been switched off.

Realising that he had been cheated, Anil approached the police and lodged a complaint.

The South-East Division Cyber Crime Police Station has registered a case and launched an investigation to trace those responsible for the alleged fraud.