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IMD Weather Update, March 15: Rain and Thunderstorm Alert for Delhi-Noida, Heat in UP and MP
Weather Forecast March 15, 2026: Get ready for rain and thunderstorms in Delhi-Noida today! Check out the latest IMD weather report for a full update on major cities, including Kanpur, Ayodhya, Banaras, Bhopal, and Indore.
What will Delhi's weather and temperature be like today
Noida weather: Chance of rain with clouds and thunderstorms
Banaras weather: Clear skies all day
Varanasi will have mainly clear weather on March 15. It's expected to be sunny during the day, which might make it feel slightly hot. The temperature in Banaras is estimated to be 33°C/18°C, and in Prayagraj, around 34°C/19°C. There is no chance of rain or any weather warning. The sun could be quite strong in the afternoon, so carry water when you step out.
Kanpur and Ayodhya weather: Clouds and light rain
Bhopal, Indore and Ujjain weather: Strong sun and rising heat
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