- Home
- India
- Bengaluru Weather Update: Rain Likely After March 16; IMD Forecast for Coastal and Inland Districts
Bengaluru Weather Update: Rain Likely After March 16; IMD Forecast for Coastal and Inland Districts
Amidst the rising heat in the state, the Meteorological Department has forecast the possibility of light rain in several coastal and inland districts from March 15. Light rain is also expected in Bengaluru after March 16.
15
Image Credit : @IndianTechGuide
Rain Forecast Brings Relief to Karnataka Amidst Rising Heat.
The Met Department has predicted light showers for coastal and inland districts from March 15, offering a much-needed break from the scorching summer temperatures.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
25
Image Credit : Getty
Coastal Karnataka on Alert for Heatwave Conditions.
Temperatures in coastal districts have soared 3-5°C above normal. Residents are advised to take precautions against the hot and humid weather for the next two days.
35
Image Credit : @namma_vjy/X
Mark Your Calendars: Rains to Begin in Karnataka from March 15.
After a dry spell, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Kodagu, and Mysuru are expected to be the first districts to receive light rainfall starting from March 15.
45
Image Credit : x handle
Bengaluru to Get a Respite from Heat with Light Showers After March 16.
While the next 48 hours will be dry, Bengaluru can expect light rain after March 16, which will help cool down the city's rising temperatures.
55
Image Credit : @sriharikaranth/X
Rain to Spread Across North and South Interior Karnataka from March 16.
The rain belt will expand to cover districts like Haveri, Gadag, Dharwad, Kolar, and Ramanagara, bringing widespread relief from the prevailing dry conditions.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.
Latest Videos