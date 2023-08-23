Chandrayaan 3: Popular Bengaluru restaurant hosts 'watch party' for audience to watch Moon landing 

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    A Bengaluru restaurant and space enthusiast community collaborate to host a 'watch party' for Chandrayaan-3's live lunar landing event, fostering collective excitement. ISRO's mission targets a historic milestone: successfully landing the Lander Module on the Moon's south pole, potentially making India the fourth nation to achieve this feat.

    As the whole world is focused on India’s third lunar mission, Chandrayaan-3’s successful landing, a popular restaurant in Bengaluru and a community of space enthusiasts are jointly hosting a 'watch party' for people to see the event live. 

    The Chandrayaan-3 mission has captured public attention since its launch six weeks ago, drawing thousands of excited onlookers. The 'watch party', is scheduled for Wednesday from 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm, and is organized by the well-known 'Hole in the Wall' restaurant in Koramangala, Bengaluru, and Agnivara, a community of 'dreamers, thinkers, doers, and space enthusiasts'.

    Chandrayaan-3 landing: Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sculpture of India's moon mission | WATCH

    The event provides a unique opportunity for individuals to share the excitement with fellow space enthusiasts. The chance to collectively experience thrilling moments is expected to be a highlight.

    ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 mission aims for a significant milestone: successfully landing the Lander Module (LM) on the lunar surface on Wednesday evening. If successful, India will become the fourth nation to achieve this and the first to reach the Moon's uncharted south pole.

    Launched in July with a budget of Rs 600 crore, Chandrayaan-3 used the Launch Vehicle Mark-III (LVM-3) rocket. The journey took 41 days, bringing it near the lunar south pole.

    Karnataka: Special prayers in temples, mosques and churches for success of Chandrayaan-3 mission

    Chandrayaan-3 follows the 2019 Chandrayaan-2 mission, where scientists aimed for a soft landing on the moon. Unfortunately, the Chandrayaan-2 module, named Vikram after India's space program founder, crashed in September 2019. The intended landing was unsuccessful, with communication lost at about 2.1 kilometres above the lunar surface.

    The entire nation is eagerly anticipating this mission, with billions of people praying and offering their pujas for the success of the lunar landing. Several celebrities, sportspersons and politicians have wished for the success of Mission Chandrayaan 3.

