Karnataka: Special prayers in temples, mosques and churches for success of Chandrayaan-3 mission

In Karnataka, various temples, mosques, and dargahs conduct special prayers for Chandrayaan-3's triumphant lunar landing by ISRO. This collective endeavor symbolizes hope and unity across faiths, as people come together to wish for the mission's success in diverse places of worship.

India's Chandrayaan-3 Vikram lander is set to make its lunar landing today. Special prayers and invocations were conducted across the nation's temples, mosques, dargahs, and churches, seeking the success of this momentous moon landing endeavour. Here's the information detailing the locations in Karnataka where these special ceremonies took place.

At a mosque, a special prayer was offered for the success of Chandrayaan-3. Ramanagara MLA Iqbal Hussain, along with several members of the Muslim community, performed prayers at the mosque of Hazrat Peeren Shah. Concurrently, special invocations were held at Hazrat Syed Raj Baksh Wali Allah Dargah in Shivappa Nayaka Circle, located in Sagar Nagar, Shimoga district.

Chandrayaan-3 Yashasiva was venerated at the Sigandhur Choudeshwari Temple in Sagar. Prayers were extended to Pandit Puttaraja Gavaigala Gaduge to ensure the success of the Chandrayaan Pooja at Sri Veereshwar Punyashram, Gadag.

At the Kapileshwar Mandir in Belgaum, a dedicated pooja was observed. Furthermore, 108 Vedic devotees, carrying the nation's flag, recited mantras and performed a pooja at the Yaga school of Hiremath in Hukkeri town, Belgaum.

Rambhapuri conveyed his best wishes to Chandrayaan-3, aspiring for it to serve as a global model for the achievements of Indian scientists. He noted that the world's attention is focused on India, commending Prime Minister Modi for his unwavering support to the scientific community. Highlighting the contribution of women, he expressed pride in the inclusion of 100 women among the thousands of scientists. He concluded by extending well wishes for the bright and prosperous future of ISRO scientists.