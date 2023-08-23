Chandrayaan-3 landing: Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sculpture of India's moon mission | WATCH

The Padma Shri awardee's sand artwork beautifully depicted elements of the mission, including the national flag, ISRO's logo, the launch rocket of Chandrayaan-3, and the spacecraft itself approaching the Moon.

As the clock ticks down to ISRO's ambitious Chandrayaan-3 moon mission, the anticipation grows for its soft landing on the uncharted lunar terrain. With just a few hours remaining until the scheduled touchdown at 06:04 pm today, people from around the world, particularly Indians, are fervently praying for the operation's success. Amidst this atmosphere of excitement resonating across India, internationally acclaimed sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik marked the occasion by crafting a miniature sand sculpture in Denver, Colorado on Wednesday.

The Padma Shri awardee's sand artwork beautifully depicted elements of the mission, including the national flag, ISRO's logo, the launch rocket of Chandrayaan-3, and the spacecraft itself approaching the Moon. The sculpture was adorned with the words "Jay Ho with All the Best Chandrayaan."

Despite being on an international tour and not physically present in India, Pattnaik expressed his honor in creating this sculpture on such a historic day. He extended his heartfelt wishes to India and ISRO for the Chandrayaan-3 mission's success. The pivotal moment is fast approaching, as Chandrayaan-3's Lander Module (LM), comprising the lander Vikram and rover Pragyan, is scheduled to execute its touchdown near the lunar south pole at 6:04 pm on this eventful Wednesday.

With each passing moment, the Chandrayaan-3 mission, which took off under ISRO's guidance on July 14, 2023, draws closer to its highly anticipated lunar landing. From every corner of the nation, a collective sense of anticipation hangs in the air, reflecting the unity and hope that Chandrayaan-3 represents.

Keeping the lessons learned from Chandrayaan-2's setback in mind, the entire country's prayers are channeled toward a triumphant and successful landing this time.

The much-awaited day, August 23rd, is set to witness the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft making an indelible mark on the Moon's surface, signifying a landmark achievement in India's ambitious space exploration journey. As the clock ticks, the nation is poised to witness this historic event unfold.

The live telecast of the mission's landing operations is scheduled to commence at 5:20 PM IST on Wednesday. Viewers can catch the live actions of the landing through various platforms, including the ISRO website, its YouTube channel, Facebook, and the public broadcaster DD National TV, starting from 5:27 PM IST on August 23, 2023.