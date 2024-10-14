Central urban development dept greenlights Bengaluru metro’s 3A project from Hebbal to Sarjapura

Bengaluru Metro's 3A project, spanning 37 km from Hebbal to Sarjapur, has received approval from the Central Urban Development Department. Estimated at Rs 27,000 crores, it will feature 28 stations and enhance connectivity, reflecting the government's commitment to improving urban transport infrastructure.

Bengaluru Metro's 3A project, spanning from Hebbal to Sarjapur, has been greenlighted by the Central Urban Development Department. This metro line will cover a distance of 37 kilometres, significantly enhancing the city’s urban transport infrastructure. With an estimated cost of around Rs 27,000 crores, the project represents a major investment in Bengaluru's development. The state government had previously consented to the initiative last June, and this latest approval is a crucial step toward advancing the project.

Once the Union Cabinet grants final approval, the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) plans to invite tenders for the construction work. This project promises to enhance connectivity across key areas of Bengaluru, making commuting easier and more efficient for residents.



The new metro line will feature a total of 28 stations, including Sarjapur, Kada Agrahara Road, Somapur, Dommasandra, Muttanallur Cross, Kodati Gate, Ambedkar Nagar, Carmelram, Doddakanalli, Kaikondanahalli, Bellandur Gate, Ibbalur, Agra, Jakkasandra, Koramangala 3rd Block, Koramangala 2nd Block, Dairy Circle, NIMHANS, Shantinagar, Town Hall, K.R. Circle, Basaveshwar Circle, Bengaluru Golf Course, Palace Guttahalli, Mekhri Circle, Veterinary College, Ganganagar, and Hebbal.

Additionally, there will be four interchange stations located along the route, serving as critical junctions for passengers. The blue line will connect at Agara, the pink line will meet at Dairy Circle, the purple line will intersect at K.R. Circle, and the orange line will connect at Hebbal. With these developments, Bengaluru is set to transform its public transport system, catering to the growing population's needs and reducing congestion.

