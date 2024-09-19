Bengaluru: BMRCL completes trial run between Nagasandra-Madavara, likely to begin operations from October

The Bengaluru Metro's Green Line extension from Nagasandra to Madavara is set to begin operations next month, easing traffic on Tumkur Road. The 3.7-kilometre stretch, built for ₹298 crore, has completed trials, and awaits safety certification for public use following inspection.

The much-awaited extension of Bengaluru's Green Line Metro from Nagasandra to Madavara is set to begin commercial operations next month. The 3.7-kilometre stretch, which has been in the works for seven years, is now ready to open to the public, bringing relief to commuters in the region.

According to the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), this extension will help ease traffic congestion along the busy Tumkur Road. Currently, the Green Line runs between Nagasandra and Yelachenahalli. With the new route, metro services will now be available from Nagasandra to Madavara, covering key stops such as Manjunath Nagar and Chikkabidarakallu.



The trial runs for the Nagasandra-Madavara section have been completed successfully, and the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CMRS) is expected to conduct an inspection this week. The safety commissioner will assess various aspects of the route, including train speed, track conditions, power supply, and overall infrastructure to ensure it is safe for passenger traffic. Once the review is complete, the safety certification is expected to be issued within the month.



Constructed at a cost of ₹298 crore, the new section has been eagerly awaited by residents who have long anticipated the completion of the metro service in this area. BMRCL officials have confirmed that all necessary work has been finished, and the route is now ready for commercial use.

With this extension, the BMRCL aims to reduce the heavy traffic load on Tumkur Road, offering a faster and more convenient mode of transport for daily commuters. The launch of this new metro section is expected to make a significant difference in Bengaluru's traffic landscape.

