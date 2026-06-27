A woman caused a stir at a roadside dhaba in Kalyan by allegedly urinating in the open dining area, despite a washroom being available. The incident, captured on video, led to a heated confrontation with staff and sparked widespread outrage and debate on social media after going viral.

A lady was allegedly seen urinating in the open on the property of a roadside dhaba in Kalyan, which has caused controversy. Reports and a widely shared video on social media claim that the woman urinated in a public space where others were seated and eating rather than using the restrooms. Both guests and workers were instantly uncomfortable as a result of the conduct.

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Another woman, clearly surprised, is seen in the video documenting the incident and pointing out that there was a nearby lavatory. She is heard saying, “Bacche baithe hai idhar, khana kha rahe hai hum.” Despite being told about the washroom, the accused woman appears unresponsive and continues to dismiss the concerns raised around her behavior.

After learning about the event, Dhaba employees, including the manager, intervened as the situation worsened. Staff questioned the woman's behaviour in a public dining area, and the argument quickly became heated. Instead of apologising or gently leaving the property, the accused woman allegedly got into a heated dispute and refused to accept any fault.

The tense exchange is captured in the tape, which reflects the annoyance of the workers and onlookers who thought the conduct went against fundamental standards of decency and public cleanliness.

After the video went viral, many people criticised it online, expressing shock and rage. "Ewww! Dfck was that," one person said. "Bhai kahan se aate aise log" was written by another. Not all responses, though, were solely critical; others expressed worries about privacy and the repercussions of recording and disseminating such instances.

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Internet Reacts

After the video went viral, many people criticised it online, expressing shock and rage. "Ewww! Dfck was that," one person said. "Bhai kahan se aate aise log" was written by another. Not all responses, though, were solely critical; others expressed worries about privacy and the repercussions of recording and disseminating such instances.

One user noted, “D women drunk or no drunk wht she did is wrong but publicly putting out her video is bad it can coz immense mental torture plz try better ways to solve matter thn jst uploading videos.” Another added, “Public indecency and disruptive behavior in public places are unacceptable it's no surprise the incident sparked outrage.”