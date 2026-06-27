A Mumbai actor, Mohit Hiranandani, shared a viral video of himself climbing 30 floors to his apartment after all five lifts in his 'luxury' building broke down during the monsoon. Despite paying nearly Rs 1 lakh in rent, he also found there was no water supply upon reaching his flat, sparking a debate online about Mumbai's housing reality.

A Mumbai actor has shared a video that shows the common problems many residents face during heavy monsoon rains in the city. The clip shows him climbing multiple floors after the lifts in his building stopped working. The man, Mohit Hiranandani, claimed that despite living in a high-rise structure that is advertised as a luxury home, he still has to deal with everyday problems like broken elevators when it rains. Additionally, he noted that despite paying a hefty rent each month, this still occurred.

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He is seen using the stairs in the video because, according to reports, heavy rain caused all five lifts in his building to malfunction. After a hard day, he claimed that this forced him to climb almost thirty stories to go home. The video text also highlighted the contrast between high rent and poor facilities. “Paying nearly Rs 1 lakh a month to live in a “luxury" building only for all 5 lifts to give up the moment it rains so now you’re climbing 30 floors like it’s a trek."

After eventually reaching his flat, he revealed that the situation had not improved. He stated that there was no water supply in the premises when he arrived home. In the caption, he wrote: “And then when you get home. No water. Waah Mumbai life!"

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How Did Social Media React?

The video swiftly gained traction online, particularly among those who live in comparable high-rise buildings in major cities. Many others indicated they could connect to the challenges shown in the video.

A user posted, "This is exactly why luxury buildings in Mumbai are only luxury in brochures."

Another said, "Paying so much rent and still dealing with lifts and water issues is peak Mumbai life."

Someone commented, "Thirty floors by stairs after a long day sounds like a punishment, not a homecoming."