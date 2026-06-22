A passenger at Bengaluru Airport recorded and shared a viral video after encountering two alleged scammers within an hour. The individuals attempted to con him, one by asking for help booking train tickets and another using a fake QR code for a payment scam. The passenger's video now serves as a cautionary tale for other travellers.

A passenger at Bengaluru Airport claimed he encountered two alleged scammers within an hour. He took videos of the two individuals after realising they were trying to con him. He then posted the footage on social media, cautioning others to be wary. Since then, the video has gone popular on the internet.

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An Instagram user going by the handle @ranvijayy_vlogs shared the footage. "Come, come to the police, we will talk. Dekho kaise bhaag raha hai. Yeh sab scammers hain, inke jhaanse mein mat aana," the guy says as he confronts one of the suspected con artists in the widely shared video.

Then he explains, ‘’So, I'm currently at Bengaluru Airport, and within just one hour, I've already come across two people, and both of them were scammers. One of them, the person you just saw running away, approached me and asked if I could help him book train tickets using my phone. He said he didn't need any money, only help with booking the tickets. Looking at him, I immediately felt something was off and realized he was a scammer, so I sent him away."

He further added, “Then later, I came across another person, a young man. He was holding what looked like a boarding pass with some QR codes on it. He told me that he was unable to make a payment and asked if I could help him complete it. He said he would transfer the money back to me afterward. But I quickly realized that he was also a scammer. I scolded him, and he too ran away from the spot.”

"Scammers Alert at Bengaluru Airport" was the caption on the video. To be clear, both of these men attempted to use my phone to obtain access. The first man requested me to assist him in making a payment using a phoney boarding ticket with a QR code on it. Don't scan any QR codes or let anyone access to your phone.

Watch Viral Video

Since then, the video has gone viral and sparked a lot of internet comments. Many people have claimed to have seen similar situations at other airports, including as Delhi and Mumbai.