A viral Instagram video by a Mumbai content creator has reignited discussions about Bengaluru's entrepreneurial ecosystem. After visiting for a week, Aditya Nanda praised the city's ambitious culture, where startup ideas are common. Known as India's "Silicon Valley," he found its environment uniquely optimized for business growth, unlike Mumbai.

Bengaluru’s reputation as India’s startup capital has once again become the subject of online discussion after a Mumbai-based content creator shared his admiration for the city’s entrepreneurial ecosystem in a viral Instagram video. After spending just over a week in Bengaluru, Aditya Nanda said the experience transformed the way he thinks about ambition, innovation and business, with his remarks quickly resonating across social media.

Known as the “Silicon Valley of India,” Bengaluru is home to thousands of startups, global technology companies, venture capital firms and innovation hubs. According to Nanda, this environment creates an energy that encourages people to think bigger and pursue ambitious ideas.

In the now-viral video, he said, “If there's one thing that I've learned by coming to Bangalore for like seven days is that to dream big. Everyone here is just doing crazy things.” He went on to compare the city's entrepreneurial culture with Mumbai, adding, “I think Bombay can't even comprehend the kind of sh*t that goes down in Bangalore. And I've spent, I think, about 7 to 10 days here.”

Check the viral video here:

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Nanda further explained that what stood out most was how the entire city seemed designed to help businesses grow. “There's this sense of hustle here which is very different from the one that you would get in Bombay. Everything here is optimised for businesses or startups to grow,” he said.

He also described how startup conversations appeared to be part of everyday life in Bengaluru. “In fact, the first person that I met after coming to Bangalore was a startup owner. I mean, it's just baffling how many ideas are just flowing around here.” He added, “People at the tea stall are talking about startups like it's daily news. CRED's office is like a place to visit here. It's absolutely crazy. I love Bangalore, man.”

The video has reignited conversations about what makes Bengaluru unique as India's technology and startup hub. While many social media users agreed that the city's collaborative ecosystem, networking opportunities and innovation-driven mindset set it apart, others pointed out that every major Indian city has its own strengths and entrepreneurial identity. Regardless of the debate, the viral post has once again highlighted Bengaluru's enduring appeal for founders, innovators and aspiring entrepreneurs.

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