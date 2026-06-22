An Indian employee, Saurabh Verma, shared a viral video about his foreign manager's surprising reaction to him being late. The manager insisted he take the day off for his child's first day of preschool, sparking a conversation online about work culture and work-life balance.

A foreign manager asked his Indian employee to take the day off to be with his child on their first day at preschool. Saurabh Verma discussed the encounter with his boss that had a profound effect on him in an Instagram video. On social media, the manager's touching act has sparked discussions on office culture and the value of work-life balance. Verma revealed that because it was his child's first day at preschool, he arrived for a business meeting a little late. He anticipated that the meeting would go normally after outlining the cause of the delay. His manager advised him to log off and spend the day with his child instead.

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“I joined the meeting a little late and I told him (manager) the same thing. He was very shocked, ‘Why did you even join the office today? Because today is very important and I think you should really be with your kid,’" Verma shared in the clip, revealing what his manager told him. “That guy forced me to take a leave. He told me to go to my baby’s pre-school and spend time with him because on the first day, he will be very scared."

His reflection on workplace attitudes toward family duties was sparked by this event. "Can you imagine any Indian manager could think of this?" he asked, drawing a comparison between the episode and Indian workplaces. No, he is unable to. He will really suggest, "Let's continue the work now that you have sent your child to school and you don't have a job there."

“Everyone knows the huge difference between an Indian and a foreigner manager. Even Indian managers know this, but somehow nobody is willing to change," he added. Verma emphasised that managers should recognise that certain moments in life are more important than work deadlines or meetings.

Watch Viral Video

How Did Social Media React?

The video has rapidly become popular on the internet, with many people sharing similar stories. Some claimed to have worked under foreign supervisors who urged staff members to put their families first.

She believed that people should enjoy their time away from work, recharge, and spend quality time with their families," shared one user.

“Indian managers to ICU me lete huye employee se report mangte hai bhai," another person quipped.

Someone another commented, "I'm extremely fortunate to have my foreign manager and office colleagues."

"This is why every Indian wants to leave India & travel to Western countries for Jobs," someone said.

One person playfully enquired, "Bhai, vacancy hai."