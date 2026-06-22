A Delhi cab driver is earning praise online for his heartwarming gesture towards a woman and her concerned brother during a late-night ride to Gurugram. The driver's reassuring words, promising to treat the woman like his own sister, were captured in a viral video, resonating with thousands as a wholesome act of kindness.

A Delhi cab driver is winning praise online after a brief but heartwarming interaction with a young woman and her brother before a late-night ride to Gurugram. The driver intervened with a straightforward promise that immediately calmed both siblings as the brother expressed concern for her safety and advised her to keep in contact. A sweet interaction involving a taxi driver, a young woman going from Delhi to Gurgaon, and her worried brother is captured in the viral video that Lakshay Mehta posted on X. What started out as a typical taxi journey swiftly evolved into a positive conversation that thousands of others have found meaningful on the internet.

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In the video, the young woman is seen getting into a cab at night as her brother is standing close by, encouraging her to keep him informed about her travels. He seemed worried about her safety, as do many families, and kept asking her to keep in contact during the voyage. The cab driver intervened to soothe both brothers after noticing their chat.

According to the caption accompanying the video, the driver told the brother, “Take a picture of my number and address; it’s written outside the car. She is my sister too.”

The woman thanked him, saying, “Family worries. Thank you, bhaiya.”

The driver then replied with comments that have particularly resonated online: "Don't worry. This is your brother's taxi. Aaram, se baitho."

He went on to provide even more confidence, stating, "Mera address likha hua hai, photo le lo, koi dikkat nahi hai" (My address is written there; you can snap a photograph of it without any problems).

Referring to the woman's brother, he added, “Tumhara bhai YouTuber hai, chhoti behen ki tarah leke jaunga, koi tension na lo” (Your brother is a YouTuber; I will take her as if she were my younger sister, so don't worry).

He concluded by saying, “Bina tension ke baitho, socho ke apne bhai ke gaadi mein jaa rahe ho” (Sit comfortably without any tension. Think of it as travelling in your own brother's car).

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On the internet, the video has received a lot of appreciation. Others called the exchange "heartwarming," pointing out that this tiny measure of reassurance restored their confidence in humans at a time when news about safety concerns frequently dominate headlines.

A few commenters used the term "wholesome" to describe the event.