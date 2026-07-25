Administrative staff at the Hoovina Hadagali Tahsildar's Office in Karnataka went on mass leave, citing severe staff shortages and excessive workload. Employees met the Deputy Commissioner, urging the administration to fill 17 vacant posts and ease mounting work pressure.

The Hoovina Hadagali Tahsildar's Office in Vijayanagara district remained virtually deserted on Friday after a majority of its administrative staff went on mass leave to meet the Deputy Commissioner (DC). The employees, citing severe staff shortages and an excessive workload, said they were compelled to take the step after working under immense pressure while handling multiple departments on an in-charge basis. They urged the district administration to fill the vacant posts immediately, warning that they may be forced to go on long-term leave on health grounds if the issue is not addressed.

17 of 54 Sanctioned Posts Lie Vacant

The Tahsildar's Office has 54 sanctioned posts, of which 17 are currently vacant, placing a heavy burden on the existing workforce.

Employees said the staff shortage has resulted in a situation where a single person is often required to manage three or four sections simultaneously.

Apart from implementing numerous government schemes, staff members are responsible for collecting and submitting reports to the Deputy Commissioner's office while also attending regular review meetings.

The employees urged the district administration to fill the vacant posts at the earliest, stating that failure to do so could force them to proceed on long-term leave citing health concerns.

Key Administrative Posts Remain Vacant

Several key posts remain vacant, including one Grade-2 Tahsildar, two Deputy Tahsildars, and positions responsible for Pahani (land records) corrections and scheme approvals.

The vacancies also include the Revenue Inspector post at Hirehadagali, five Second Division Assistant (SDA) posts, two Shirastedar posts, two First Division Assistant (FDA) posts, and one Shirastedar and one SDA post in the Food Department.

To make matters worse, a single officer is currently handling the responsibilities of both the Grade-1 and Grade-2 Tahsildar. The officer is also required to provide online approvals for 36 different forms within a six to eight-hour window.

Officials said the staff shortage could severely affect upcoming responsibilities, including crop certification and Survey, Investigation and Registration (SIR) work.

Additional Factors Worsen Staff Crunch

The situation has been further aggravated as two SDAs, Balabasava and Raju, have reportedly remained absent without authorisation for the past seven months.

In addition, two Village Administrative Officers from Varakanahalli and the Bhoomi Kendra have been deputed to the Deputy Commissioner's office. Several female employees are also on maternity or medical leave, further reducing the available workforce.

'We Are Mentally Exhausted'

"The staff shortage is increasing our workload every day. We are mentally exhausted and have forgotten what a personal life feels like," a staff member said on the condition of anonymity.

"Most of us are working in charge of multiple posts despite not having the required expertise. The workload is overwhelming. Since almost every file is processed online, delays are not an option. We often have to work late into the night. We went to the Deputy Commissioner's office to explain our difficulties," the employee added.

Tahsildar Confirms Staff Protest

The Tahsildar's Office, which is usually crowded with farmers and members of the public, remained unusually quiet on Friday.

Tahsildar KM Gurubasavaraj confirmed that the internal administrative staff had gone on mass leave.