A birthday surprise in Karnataka's Kadaba took an unexpected turn after a reported argument led to a young woman allegedly throwing her boyfriend's car key into a drain. The young man spent nearly five hours searching with help from locals before returning home without his vehicle.

What began as a birthday surprise for a young woman in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district reportedly ended in an unusual turn of events after an argument between the couple allegedly resulted in a car key being thrown into a drain. The incident, which took place near Santhekatte in Kadaba taluk on July 24, drew the attention of hundreds of local residents and has since gone viral on social media. The young man reportedly spent nearly five hours searching for the missing key with the help of passersby before eventually abandoning the effort and returning home without his vehicle.

Birthday Visit Takes an Unexpected Turn

According to reports, a young man from Ishwaramangala travelled to Kadaba to surprise his girlfriend, who works there, on her birthday. He had reportedly borrowed a friend's Swift car for the occasion.

The young man reached Kadaba at around 2 pm and parked the car near Santhekatte before meeting his girlfriend on the first floor of her workplace. The meeting reportedly began on a pleasant note, but the conversation soon escalated into a heated argument.

Argument Ends With Car Key Thrown Into Drain

As the argument intensified, the young woman allegedly snatched the car key from the man's hand and threw it into a nearby drain filled with weeds, muddy water, and sludge.

The young man was left stunned as the key disappeared into the drain. According to reports, the woman left the spot after the incident, leaving him unable to move the borrowed vehicle.

Locals Join Search for Missing Key

At around 2.30 pm, the young man began searching the drain for the missing key. His efforts soon caught the attention of local residents and passersby, many of whom joined the search.

A large crowd gathered near the busy Santhekatte area as people attempted to locate the key. Some residents even cleared the thick vegetation surrounding the drain to assist with the search. Despite their efforts, the key could not be found.

Five-Hour Search Ends Without Success

The search continued for nearly five hours until around 7.30 pm but ended without success.

During the search, several bystanders recorded videos of the incident, which were later widely circulated on social media.

With no other option available, the young man eventually called off the search, left the borrowed car at the location, and returned to his hometown in an auto-rickshaw.

The unusual incident has since become a widely discussed topic in Kadaba and across social media platforms.