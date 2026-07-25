A viral video shows a BMTC bus driver and a woman confronting and allegedly assaulting a male passenger after she accused him of inappropriate touching on a Bengaluru bus near Manyata Tech Park. Police and BMTC officials are investigating the incident.

A video showing a woman passenger and a Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) bus driver allegedly assaulting a male passenger over claims of inappropriate behaviour has gone viral on social media. The incident reportedly took place on a BMTC bus operating on route number 500D/40 near Manyata Tech Park in Bengaluru. The man was allegedly confronted after the woman accused him of inappropriately touching her while travelling on the bus.

The incident, which was captured by a fellow passenger, has sparked widespread discussion online. Following the circulation of the video, the Bengaluru Police and BMTC officials have begun gathering more information and identifying the individuals involved.

Alleged Misconduct Triggers Assault Inside BMTC Bus

According to reports, the bus was travelling via Manyata Tech Park near Nagawara when the woman allegedly complained that a male passenger had touched her inappropriately.

The woman immediately alerted the bus driver about the alleged misconduct. After stopping the bus, the driver reportedly closed both the doors to prevent the suspect from escaping.

The woman then confronted the accused and began slapping and hitting him. The driver also joined in and was seen kicking the man while standing near his seat.

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Video Captures Heated Confrontation

The viral video shows the accused without his shirt. It appears that the driver removed the man's shirt during the confrontation, although the exact circumstances remain unclear.

At one point, the driver lost his balance and fell but continued assaulting the suspect. Other women passengers can be heard in the video saying that the accused should be taught a lesson.

According to the timestamp visible in the footage, the incident reportedly occurred at around 12.42 pm on Friday.

Social Media Post Urges Public to Report Suspect

The video has been widely shared on social media along with a message urging members of the public to alert the authorities if they spot the suspect.

“He (the suspect) had reportedly been boarding BMTC buses on the Hebbal-Manyata route and allegedly touching women inappropriately. He appeared to be fully aware of his actions and mentally stable. If you see him or experience any such incident, prioritize your safety, inform the staff, and report to the police. Let’s help keep public transport safe for everyone,” the post along with the video read.

Police and BMTC Begin Investigation

The Bengaluru Police are in the process of contacting BMTC officials to obtain further details about the incident.

The Bengaluru Police, along with BMTC officials, are investigating the incident and working to determine whether any other individuals were involved. Further action is expected after the authorities verify the facts and record statements from those concerned.