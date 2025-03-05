IND vs AUS, Champions Trophy 2025: Smith hails Virat as 'best chaser' after loss to India in semifinal

Following Australia's loss to India in the ICC Champions Trophy semifinal, Steve Smith praised Virat Kohli as the best chaser in cricket.

Speaking on playing in Pakistan's Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore and at Dubai International Stadium, Smith said that both pitches were "completely different".

"This one is quite slow, two-paced, took some spin. I think the Gaddafi track is arguably one of the best one-day wickets in the world for batting. The ball skids on nicely, the outfield is lightning and yeah there is definite differences there," he added.

Speaking on his own dismissal, Smith lamented the fact that he missed out on a full toss from Mohammed Shami which went through his stumps.

"My plan was kind of to try and put the seamers under a bit more pressure and just rotate the spin but I did not do it very well. I obviously lost my wicket at probably a crucial stage as well so- had I batted a little bit deeper I potentially could have got up, as we said before, near 300 or something. Alex (Carey) was batting really nicely up the other end so yeah disappointing time to get out but that is the game sometimes," he added.

Coming to the match, Australia won the toss and elected to bat first. After an early wicket of Cooper Connolly, Travis Head (39 in 33 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) had a 50-run stand with Steve Smith. Smith carried on, with half-century stands against Marnus Labuschagne (29 in 36 balls, with two fours and a six) and Alex Carey (61 in 57 balls, with eight fours and a six). Carey was there till 48th over, untill a fine direct hit from Shreyas Iyer ended his knock.

Australia was skittled out for 264 in 49.3 overs.

Shami (3/48) was the top bowler for India, while Varun Chakravarthy (2/49) and Ravindra Jadeja (2/40) also unleashed a spin web. Axar Patel and Hardik Pandya took a wicket each.

During the run chase, India lost skipper Rohit Sharma (28 in 29 balls, with three fours and a six) and Shubman Gill (8) early and were reduced to 43/2. From then on, a 91-run partnership between Virat and Shreyas Iyer (45 in 62 balls, with three fours) brought India back into the game. Virat also had a brief 44-run stand with Axar Patel (27 in 30 balls, with a four and six) and a 47-run stand with KL Rahul (42* in 34 balls, with two fours and two sixes).

Hardik delivered a brief and fiery cameo, scoring 28 in 24 balls, with a four and three sixes, helping India seal a win. India finished at 267/6 in 48.1 overs.

Nathan Ellis (2/48) and Adam Zampa (2/60) were the top bowlers for Australia.

