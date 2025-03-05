Karnataka faces another burden as KERC approves electricity tariff hike from April 1

Karnataka's electricity tariff will rise from April 1 as KERC approves ESCOMs' proposal. Despite public objections, the hike of ₹1 to ₹1.5 per unit was deemed necessary. The announcement was delayed until after the Assembly session, adding to consumer financial burdens amid rising living costs.

Karnataka faces another burden as KERC approves electricity tariff hike from April 1
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
Published: Mar 5, 2025, 10:25 AM IST

Bengaluru: Karnataka is set to witness yet another electricity tariff hike as the Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC) has approved the proposal submitted by Electricity Supply Companies (ESCOMs). The revised tariff is expected to take effect from April 1, adding to the financial burden on consumers after recent hikes in bus and metro fares.  

KERC had already collected public opinions on the proposed electricity tariff hike from various regions under BESCOM, MESCOM, JESCOM, and other power distribution companies. However, despite objections raised during this process, the commission has decided to increase. Power companies had requested a hike of ₹1 to ₹1.5 per unit, citing operational costs and financial constraints. Additionally, ESCOMs insisted on a one-time tariff revision for three years to ensure stability in pricing.  

After reviewing the proposal, KERC officials deemed the request acceptable. However, the announcement of the tariff hike was strategically postponed until the end of the Assembly session. Last year, KERC had reduced electricity tariffs, but this time, a significant increase is expected.  

With the hike set to be implemented from April 1, consumers across Karnataka will soon have to brace for higher electricity bills, further escalating the cost of living in the state.

